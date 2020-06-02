Body believed to be of two-year-old boy is found in a Waco dumpster

By
Jackson Delong
-

Body believed to be two-year-old boy who went lacking after an Amber Alert is found in a Waco dumpster

  • A spokesman for the Waco Police Department mentioned that crews found the physique of a small youngster in a dumpster early on Tuesday
  • The dumpster was situated in the realm of 27th Street and Alice Street 
  • Police shared that Frankie Gonzalez was final seen on Monday afternoon at Cameron Park close to University Parks and Herring Drive below the bridge
  • That is roughly 3.1miles away from the realm the physique was found

Local Texas authorities consider they’ve found the physique of a two-year-old boy simply a few hours after a statewide Amber Alert was issued for him.

A spokesman for  the Waco Police Department mentioned that crews found the physique of a small youngster in a dumpster early on Tuesday. 

The dumpster was situated in the realm of 27th Street and Alice Street, KCEN reviews. 

A spokesman for the Waco Police Department mentioned that crews found the physique of a small youngster in a dumpster early on Tuesday

Police shared that Frankie Gonzalez was last seen on Monday afternoon at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Drive under the bridge

Police shared that Frankie Gonzalez was final seen on Monday afternoon at Cameron Park close to University Parks and Herring Drive below the bridge

Police shared that Frankie Gonzalez was final seen on Monday afternoon at Cameron Park close to University Parks and Herring Drive below the bridge. 

That is roughly 3.1miles away from the realm the physique was found.

Gonzalez was final seen sporting a grey shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, grey pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike Shoes, KPRC reviews.  

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike Shoes

Gonzalez was final seen sporting a grey shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, grey pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike Shoes

Police wouldn’t point out whether or not there was a suspect in the case. 

Crews have been seen looking the realm on Monday and a number of departments assisted in the search. 

The Waco Police Department used rescue boats to search the river and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office additionally despatched a helicopter. The police additionally used a drone in the search. 

Police are nonetheless investigating.  

Crews were seen searching the area on Monday and multiple departments assisted in the search

Crews have been seen looking the realm on Monday and a number of departments assisted in the search

Advertisement



Source link

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR