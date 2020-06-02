Body believed to be of two-year-old boy is found in a Waco dumpster

Local Texas authorities consider they’ve found the physique of a two-year-old boy simply a few hours after a statewide Amber Alert was issued for him.

A spokesman for the Waco Police Department mentioned that crews found the physique of a small youngster in a dumpster early on Tuesday.

The dumpster was situated in the realm of 27th Street and Alice Street, KCEN reviews.

Police shared that Frankie Gonzalez was final seen on Monday afternoon at Cameron Park close to University Parks and Herring Drive below the bridge

That is roughly 3.1miles away from the realm the physique was found.

Gonzalez was final seen sporting a grey shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, grey pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike Shoes, KPRC reviews.

Police wouldn’t point out whether or not there was a suspect in the case.

Crews have been seen looking the realm on Monday and a number of departments assisted in the search.

The Waco Police Department used rescue boats to search the river and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office additionally despatched a helicopter. The police additionally used a drone in the search.

Police are nonetheless investigating.