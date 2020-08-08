Bodies of 8 U.S. service members recovered after assault vehicle sank off California

The bodies of 7 Marines and a Navy sailor missing and presumed dead have actually been recovered, the armed force stated Friday, a week after the amphibious assault vehicle they remained in sank throughout training in California.

Nine U.S. service members in all passed away in the training accident off San Clemente Island on July30 In addition to the 8 missing out on, one Marine had actually likewise been recovered and pronounced dead after the mishap.

Let our news satisfy your inbox. The news and stories that matters, provided weekday early mornings.

“Our hearts and ideas of the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit are with the households of our recovered Marines and Sailor,”Col Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement.

“We hope the effective healing of our fallen warriors brings some step of convenience,” Bronzi stated.

The training mishap is under examination, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said that the armed force is devoted to comprehending how it took place and avoiding comparable disasters.

Fifteen Marines and a sailor were inside an amphibious assault vehicle when they reported handling water about 5: 45 p.m. July 30, authorities have actually stated.

A search was introduced for survivors after the mishap, however the 7 missing out on Marines and the sailor were presumed dead Sunday

The amphibious assault vehicle, which was discovered in 385 feet of water today, has actually likewise been recovered, the Marine Expeditionary Force stated.

San Clemente Island is off the Southern …