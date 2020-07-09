Bodies Discovered In Shocking TikTok Video Identified As Missing Mom & Her Boyfriend

If you’re all over TikTok, you may have seen the shocking video late last month by ughhenry in which a band of kids in Seattle find a dead human body.

If not, here’s the breakdown: On June 19, the young friends (pictured above) use the app Randonautica to lead them on a random adventure. It leads them to a pier on Alki Beach, where they look for a suitcase washed up on shore. Hoping there could be a secret stash of money or something inside, they open it up — and then find it filled with plastic bags and having what they described as an “overwhelming” stink.

Thankfully they got responsible in the future, calling law enforcement to be safe. And good thing, too, because this time around the worst case scenario was precisely what was going on. Authorities found two dead bodies shoved in to suitcases.

Now the remains have officially been identified as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and her boyfriend Austin Wenner, also known as Cash, age 27. The couple were reportedly together for eight years. Lewis was a mother of four…

The King County Medical Examiner’s office has released the reason for death as a gunshot wound to the torso for Wenner and “multiple gunshot wounds” for Lewis. Obviously this case has been treated by Seattle Police as a homicide case. But they aren’t the sole ones investigating…

Jessica’s aunt, Gina Jaschke, started a GoFundMe to raise money for a reward to find out more. She says in the fundraiser:

“Jessica & Cash were good-hearted people. She leaves behind 4 beautiful kids. Their parents and family are heartbroken beyond words. Along with countless friends and nearest and dearest. Somebody knows something, and whoever helps solved this case will receive the money raised for his or her reward. PLEASE CALL Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.”

As of this writing, the reward is as much as over $1400. Speaking to local news station KIRO 7, Jaschke explains her motivations, saying:

“What I can do is keep this alive in everybody’s mind. Somebody knows something. Somebody saw something, they might be scared to say anything. You know what? The smart one of the bunch is going to go and turn themselves in. Because no jury is going to have any sympathy for any of them.”

She adds:

“I want somebody to pay for what they’ve done. And if it brings any kind of solace to my family, I’ll do it. Because they’re just devastated.”

We can’t even imagine. #RIP

[Image via TikTok.]