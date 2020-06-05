Bodies are piling up in Ghana’s morgues as families resist smaller Covid-era burials

“We are running out of space,” the hospital’s director, Dr. Frank Baning, told CNN at the facility based in the northern section of Ghana’s Greater Accra region.

Since the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to large public gatherings, relatives have opted to store corpses of their family members in morgues for longer than usual until they are able to hold a suitable funeral.

“It has been difficult because there are not many other mortuaries around to hold the bodies,” Baning said.

‘Only if we are forced’

Ghanaian funerals usually last several days and up to per week in some parts. They are deeply symbolic ceremonies involving 1000s of mourners to celebrate the life span of the deceased.

So it was a bitter pill to swallow for many, if the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, imposed the ban on large gatherings.

He offered an alternative: execute a private burial with no a lot more than 25 guests.

Ghana currently has a lot more than 6,486 cases of the coronavirus and 31 deaths have been confirmed, according to latest figures from the health ministry. Earlier this month, Akufo-Addo extended the restriction of public gatherings until May 31.

A few families have taken this route , but generally, many family members have opted to wait before the ban is lifted to bury themselves.

Chris Awuyah, a Ghanaian professor based in the United States, lost his uncle in Ghana to natural causes in February.

“Over 2,000 people were expected to be present at his funeral,” that he told CNN. All of the changed when government restrictions prevented the funeral from happening as planned.

“A large part of funerals is about bringing families together. That matters to us,” says Awuyah, whose deceased 87-year-old uncle, Jonas Awuyah, was considered the head of the family.

“We are hopeful we can have a proper funeral for him.”

He acknowledges that his family still has not arrived at a definitive conclusion as to whether to bury his uncle privately or postpone the burial to a later date. But he hinted that he is willing to watch for as long as possible until a suitable funeral may be planned.

“The only way we shall hold [the funeral] privately is if our hands are tied and we are forced. We dread being forced to make this decision.”

A risk to health workers

Meanwhile, at Pantang, some have expressed concern since the number of bodies at its morgue has established congestion, posing a health risk to workers serving on leading lines.

Thomas Awuku did at Pantang’s morgue for 27 years. According to the World Health Organization , there are risks for those handling dead bodies “if the deceased are infected with [a] highly infectious infection.”

Awuku told CNN that the hospital has had all proper measurements to guarantee the safety of its workers “and will keep the bodies we already have as a respect to the families.”

Despite the overflow of bodies, a healthcare facility is reluctant to resort to mass burials since the WHO cautions this can have detrimental psychological effects and ” “traumatize families and communities.”

It is part of the reasons why Pantang Hospital is working together with families to store the bodies for as long as possible, says Awuku.

The Ghana Health Service failed to immediately respond for a request to comment and the country’s health minister declined to comment when reached by CNN.

A huge toll

At Gillman and Abbey Funeral Services located in Accra, they have also seen an increase in the amount of bodies stored in their morgues.

Storing bodies there’s charged at a daily rate but fewer families are arranging for bodies to be removed.

Administrator Lawrence Apaloo says the pandemic has been “completely negative for the company.”

“Sure, the longer your body is here the bigger the bill will be,” he says. “But it is unpredictable to know if the family should come to collect your body.”

Other services Gillman and Abbey provide, like pall bearing, hearse rentals, the selling of caskets and venue decorations, have come to a complete halt, he says.

“Everything is on hold and no one knows when things should come to normal again. It has had a huge toll.”