Bobby Jindal: Dems are ‘willing to crush the economy’ if it leads to Trump loss

“Joe Biden recently said that the coronavirus is an opportunity to fundamentally transform the country,” Jindal advised “Fox & Friends,” stating that the states refusing to reopen companies are principally run by Democratic governors.

Jindal mentioned that the House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, handed a $three trillion “bloated bill” to spend round $900 billion in state and native governments. He mentioned the higher possibility is to get native companies and state economies again up and working.

NEWSOM ORDER SENDING MAIL-IN BALLOTS TO ALL CALIFORNIA VOTERS SPARKS CONCERNS

“What you’re seeing is incentives for them to keep their economies closed,” Jindal mentioned.

“What you’re seeing is states like California saying we’re going to give millions of dollars to illegal immigrants, you’re seeing states like Illinois saying we want 10 billion dollars to bail out our pensions, programs that had problems even before the coronavirus,” Jindal mentioned.

Jindal reacted to a Wall Street Journal op-ed “The Blue State Lockdown Blues” that argued that Democrat-run states maintaining their economies closed may decelerate the nationwide financial restoration.

“The state lockdowns are starting to ease and the U.S. economy should slowly begin to recover. But it’s worth noting that the states opening most slowly are big states run by Democrats that represent something like a third of the U.S. economy. This means a slower recovery for those states and the U.S.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

“It’s been nearly 10 weeks since the Democratic governors of California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois ordered all businesses in their states to shut down save those they deemed essential. Job losses in these states have been especially severe because of their strict lockdowns.”

[object Object]

“We know the Democrats, all they want to do is to beat President Trump in November [and] they’re willing to crush the American economy to do that,” Jindal mentioned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Even after we have a vaccine, even after we’ve cured and gotten past this virus, we need to have a strong vibrant economy to come back to. We won’t have that by spending trillions of dollars we don’t have, we won’t have that by borrowing money from China.”