Bob Woodward’s upcoming book on Trump is called ‘Rage’: CNN Exclusive

Following up on his 2018 best-selling book “Fear,” famous investigative reporter Bob Woodward’s brand-new book on President Donald Trump– entitled “Rage”– will have sensational information about the President’s habits and choice making, according to sources knowledgeable about the book.

Woodward, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, is understood for his behind-the-scenes reporting and extraordinary gain access to, however his 2nd book on Trump guarantees to bring readers inside the Oval Office like never ever in the past. According to numerous sources, the book has explosive accounts of Trump’s ideas and actions on nationwide security, the coronavirus pandemic, the financial collapse and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“Rage” is arranged for release on September 15.

Jonathan Karp, CEO of Woodward’s publisher Simon & & Schuster, likewise released the tell-all bestsellers on Trump launched previously this year by previous nationwide security consultant John Bolton and Trump’s niece MaryTrump He informed CNN, “‘Rage’ is the most important book Simon & Schuster will publish this year. Every voter should read it before November 3.”

In January, Trump exposed he had actually taken a seat with Woodward for the upcoming book, which came as a surprise after he was roughly crucial of “Fear.” Woodward had actually consistently used Trump the chance to be spoken with for that book, however Trump pretended he had actually never ever gotten the demands. According to numerous sources knowledgeable about the book, Woodward carried out more than a lots interviews with …

