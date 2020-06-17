Bob Woodward’s new book on Trump administration coming this September

“I was interviewed by a very, very good writer, reporter,” Trump said. “I can say Bob Woodward. He said he’s doing something and this time I said, ‘maybe I’ll sit down.'”

Woodward’s new book will reach an especially tumultuous time in Trump’s presidency amid the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout, national protests on race and the 2020 presidential election. Since “Fear” was published, Trump in addition has been impeached for his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

Woodward’s “Fear” provided front-row accounts from inside the Oval Office of feuds and clashes within the administration, as well as how senior administration officials and Trump’s own private lawyer tried to prevent him from acting on what they viewed as his most dangerous impulses.