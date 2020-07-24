Bob Willis Trophy to start on August 1 as county cricket season begins | Cricket News





The Bob Willis Trophy has actually been called after the late previous England quick bowler and Sky Sports expert

The Bob Willis Trophy will begin on August 1 and conclude with a five-day Lord’s last as the 2020 county cricket season lastly gets underway after the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB revealed previously this month that this summer season’s reduced domestic season would see the 18 counties contend in a top-notch red-ball competition called after previous England quick bowler and Sky Sports expert Willis, who died in December at the age of 70.

The competitors will see clubs divided into 3 local groups of 6, with counties playing the opposites in their group when and the leading 2 points scorers throughout the groups advancing to the last at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

SOUTH: Essex, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Middlesex, Hampshire

Yorkshire, Lancashire, Durham, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire

Somerset, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Northamptonshire

The very first 4 rounds will be held from Saturday to Tuesday in August with the last batch of group components to start on Sunday, September 6 after a break for the Vitality Blast – the Blast begins on August 27 with the components to be revealed next month.

Games in round among the Bob Willis Trophy consist of a London derby in between Surrey and Middlesex, while Roses competitors Yorkshire and Lancashire will clash in round 4 from August 22.

Sir Ian Botham, who proposed the concept of calling the one-off competition after pal and previous England team-mate Willis, stated: “As a gamer there was no much better individual to turn to in a crisis and as a male there was no-one more capable to make you smile and understand the appeal in life.

“He was an ardent advocate for the longest form of the game and, at a time when all of his great virtues have been needed by us all, I can think of no better person to name this tournament after.”

Bob’s other half Lauren has actually painted a style of his bowling action which will include on the competition trophy

The trophy will include a style of Willis’ renowned bowling position, which was painted by his other half, Lauren Clark, following his death in 2015.

Lauren stated: “Anything that keeps Bob’s memory alive is as stunning as the guy I wed. This would imply a lot to him.

“Shortly after his death we were all cast into lockdown due to this pandemic and throughout that time I have actually turned to art as a method of expression.

“I am truly humbled and honoured that one of my paintings of Bob, in that wonderful bowling action of his and which so many cricket fans immediately recognise, will be featured on the trophy when it is presented to the winning county at the end of the summer.”

Willis played county cricket for Surrey and Warwickshire

The Bob Willis Trophy will consist of a variety of ECB Board- authorized modifications to playing conditions to take place the wellness of gamers following the prolonged Covid-19- implemented lay-off, consisting of:

– A decrease from a minimum of 96 overs to a minimum of 90 overs in a day’s play

– Each county’s very first innings of a match lasting no longer than 120 overs

– The follow-on increasing from 150 to 200 runs

– The brand-new ball being offered after 90 overs instead of 80 overs

Teams will likewise make 8 points for a draw, instead of the typical 5 made in the County Championship, to aid reduce versus the effect of weather condition in the reduced competitors.

Essex will play Kent throughout the preliminary of action in the Bob Willis Trophy

Sir Andrew Strauss, the chairman of the Performance Cricket Committee, stated: “For all fans of the county video game, it is great news that domestic cricket will get underway at the start of August.

“It goes without stating that everybody desires to see competitive red- and white-ball cricket, however in these extraordinary times it is most importantly essential that we identify that the physical fitness and wellness of gamers is the leading concern after a long lay-off duration.

“Following appropriate medical consideration these measures have been put in place for the Bob Willis Trophy to help to protect players from the risk of long-term injury and any impact that could have on their careers.”

Bob Willis Trophy components

Round 1 (August 1 -4)

CENTRAL

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire (Bristol)

Somerset vs Glamorgan (Taunton)

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire (Edgbaston)

NORTH

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire (Trent Bridge)

Durham vs Yorkshire (Emirates Riverside)

Leicestershire vs Lancashire (TBC)

SOUTH

Essex vs Kent (Chelmsford)

Surrey vs Middlesex (Kia Oval)

Sussex vs Hampshire (Hove)

Round 2 (August 8-11)

CENTRAL

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire (Bristol)

Northants vs Somerset (Northampton)

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan (Worcester)

NORTH

Durham vs Lancashire (Emirates Riverside)

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire (TBC)

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire (Trent Bridge)

SOUTH

Essex vs Surrey (Chelmsford)

Kent vs Sussex (Canterbury)

Middlesex vs Hampshire (Radlett)

Round 3 (August 15-18)

CENTRAL

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens Cardiff)

Northants vs Worcestershire (Northampton)

Warwickshire vs Somerset (Edgbaston)

NORTH

Durham vs Leicestershire (Emirates Riverside)

Lancashire vs Notts (Emirates Old Trafford)

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire (Emerald Headingley)

SOUTH

Hampshire vs Surrey (Arundel)

Kent vs Middlesex (Canterbury)

Sussex vs Essex (Hove)

Round 4 (August 22-25)

CENTRAL

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan (Northampton)

Somerset vs Gloucestershire (Taunton)

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire (Worcester)

NORTH

Derbyshire vs Durham (Emirates Riverside)

Leicestershire vs Notts (Leicester)

Yorkshire vs Lancashire (Emerald Headingley)

SOUTH

Hampshire vs Essex (Arundel)

Middlesex vs Sussex (Radlett)

Surrey vs Kent (Kia Oval)

Round 5 (September 6-9)

CENTRAL

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire (Sophia Gardens Cardiff)

Gloucestershire vs Northants (Bristol)

Worcestershire vs Somerset (Worcester)

NORTH

Lancashire vs Derbyshire (Liverpool)

Notts vs Durham (Trent Bridge)

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire (Emerald Headingley)

SOUTH

Essex vs Middlesex (Chelmsford)

Kent vs Hampshire (Canterbury)

Surrey vs Sussex (Kia Oval)