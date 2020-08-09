Bob Willis Trophy: Somerset hammer Northants inside two days | Cricket News





Jamie Overton considered wickets as Somerset skittled Northants

Jamie Overton starred with bat and ball as Somerset finished a 167- run Bob Willis Trophy win over Northamptonshire inside two action-packed days at Wantage Road.

An eventful match completed in appropriate design on the 2nd night as the house group – skittled for 67 on Saturday – lost their last 6 wickets for 6 runs in 24 balls to be dismissed for 154, in pursuit of a not likely triumph target of 322.

Overton declared 4-26, having earlier notched the greatest rating of the match – 68 from 43 balls – as Somerset published 222 in their 2nd innings, having actually resumed on 15 -1. Northants vs Somerset scorecard

All- rounder Liam Dawson was stretchered off with what looked a severe Achilles tendon injury to mar an efficient day for Hampshire versus Middlesex at Radlett.

