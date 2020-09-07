Bob Willis Trophy: Rory Burns returns to form while Essex and Somerset on course for Lord’s final | Cricket News





Rory Burns scored 103 for Surrey against Sussex in the Bob Willis Trophy

Surrey captain Rory Burns ended a lean run of form with a stylish century in

his first innings in the Bob Willis Trophy at the Kia Oval but England team-mate

Zak Crawley had a day to forget for Kent at Canterbury.

Burns averaged just 28.22 in six Tests against the West Indies and Pakistan this summer but on his return to first-class action with Surrey, the left-hander cut a dashing figure in hitting 15 fours in his 110-ball century.

Surrey vs Sussex scorecard

He was dismissed for 103 as Surrey lurched from 164-0 171-4 by stumps in reply to Sussex’s 415 all out – a total underpinned by Tom Haines’ 117.

Kent’s Crawley registered an eight-ball duck against Hampshire in his first first-class innings since becoming the third-youngest England player to make a double century in a sparkling 267 against Pakistan last month.