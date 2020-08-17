Bob Willis Trophy: Jamie Overton’s ton puts Somerset on course for win over Warwickshire | Cricket News





Jamie Overton blitzed his first century for Somerset

Jamie Overton’s explosive first century for Somerset put them on the brink of remaining best in the Bob Willis Trophy with Warwickshire on the ropes in their Central Group component.

Resuming on 214-6, the visitors had the ability to extend their rating by 199 runs mainly thanks to a spectacular 10th-wicket collaboration.

Seam bowler Overton, who will sign up with Surrey at the end of the season, struck 120 off 92 balls and put on 180 with Steven Davies, who ended up 123 not out.

Somerset then pushed house their benefit at Edgbaston with Josh Davey’s 3-19 leaving Warwickshire on 104-6 and still 188 off making the visitors bat once again. Warwickshire vs Somerset scorecard

There might likewise be a favorable outcome in between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire after Nathan Buck satisfied with bat and ball for the hosts.

Some late-order runs from Gareth Berg (45) and Buck (32) guaranteed …