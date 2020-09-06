Bob Willis Trophy: Ian Bell hits fifty for Warwickshire in final red-ball game before retirement | Cricket News





Ian Bell made a half-century for Warwickshire a day after announcing he will retire at the end of the season

Ian Bell’s half-century a day after announcing his imminent retirement from cricket helped Warwickshire remain competitive in their Bob Willis Trophy clash with Glamorgan.

Any stranger watching Bell playing his penultimate first-class innings at Sophia Gardens, after a long and distinguished career at county and international level, would have wondered why he has decided to walk away.

Bell said on Saturday that the desire is there to carry on but feels that “my body can’t keep up to the demands of the game and I know that the time is right”.

He will be much missed after another accomplished innings that helped his team recover from 23-3 and apart from the youthful Dan Mousley, who helped him add 70 for the fourth wicket, Bell was a class apart from the other batsmen as Warwickshire were bowled out…