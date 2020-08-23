Bob Willis Trophy: Ben Foakes sends England reminder with unbeaten 88 for Surrey | Cricket News





Ben Foakes struck an unbeaten 88 for Surrey at The Kia Oval

Ben Foakes offered a prompt reminder of his quality with an unbeaten 88 for Surrey versus (*88 *) at the Oval, however the visitors stay on the top after day 2 of their South Group component in the Bob Willis Trophy.

After being launched from England’s bio-secure Test ‘bubble’, the wicketkeeper comprised for wasted time in his very first red-ball innings for his county considering that last September.

Foakes will resume 12 except a century after a high class 145-ball innings, that included 14 fours, however Surrey are 239-7 in reply to Kent’s 342 following 3 wickets for 44-year-oldDarren Stevens Surrey vs (*88 *) scorecard