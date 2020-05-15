Bob Watson, former GM of Yankees, longtime Astros player, dead at 74

“This is a very sad day for the Astros and for all of baseball,” the staff stated in an announcement. “Bob Watson enjoyed a unique and remarkable career in Major League Baseball that spanned six decades, reaching success at many different levels, including as a player, coach, general manager and MLB executive. He was an All-Star on the field and a true pioneer off of it, admired and respected by everyone he played with or worked alongside.”

Watson’s son Keith posted on Twitter that the trigger was kidney illness.

In February 2018, Watson advised an interviewer that he declined kidney-donation affords from his kids, saying he was “ready for whatever happens now” after struggling kidney failure.

“Both my kids offered to donate kidneys to me,” Watson advised the New York Daily News at the time. “And I told them both the same thing: ‘I’ve had a good life and I don’t want to take a kidney from young people who really need them and still have their whole lives ahead of them.’ That would be very selfish on my part.”

On May 4, 1975, Watson was credited with scoring the 1 millionth run in MLB historical past after scoring on residence run by Houston teammate Milt May at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park – though later evaluations of baseball information positioned the depend in query.

Watson performed for the Astros, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, retiring after the 1984 season.

After a training stint with the Oakland A’s, Watson rejoined the Astros as normal supervisor after the 1993 season and moved on to the Yankees in the identical place in 1995, persevering with within the Bronx till February 1998.

During Watson’s tenure, the Yankees made the postseason in 1995 and gained World Series in 1996, the staff’s first Series title since 1978.

Watson’s demise got here lower than two months after that of former Astros teammate Jimmy Wynn, who died March 26 at age 78.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this story.