Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ reimagined in support of UNICEF’s Covid-19 efforts

According to a UNICEF press release, members of Bob Marley’s family will reimagine the late singer’s iconic anthem “One Love” to support UNICEF’s work “to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Over forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world,” his daughter Cedella Marley said in a statement. “Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

The reggae song was originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

“One Love/People Get Ready” is now an iconic song and the reimagined version will feature members of the Marley family, musicians from all corners of the planet, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in susceptible communities.