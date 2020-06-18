Bob Katter reaps the Twitter whirlwind after Canberra stunt dies a lame death | Australia news

On Thursday morning, the federal MP for Kennedy, Bob Katter, said he was not feeling very well. Worried constituents asked if he previously contracted Covid-19.

A few hours later, the more reasonable explanation emerged – he was simply dressing as the Grim Reaper to introduce a motion about saving the Australian car industry.

Bob Katter dressed as the reaper with a collection of classic holdens to highlight the death of the australian auto industry out the front of P/H



As the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union described he had copied their idea from four years early in the day, Katter stood outside parliament house in a hooded robe, and a plastic scythe potentially bought for $21.09 from Amazon.

“My father bought one of the first Holdens built in Queensland,” he said. “Now the couple of dummies that occupy the place behind me here, they stood aside and watched each and every secondary industry [die].

“We’ve got to do some reaping now,” that he said, swinging the scythe.

Imitation is the sincerest type of flattery



Online, the attention-grabbing stunt drew comparisons to Emperor Sheev Palpatine – the villain of the Star Wars group of films, the comical character Death from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld fantasy series, and others.

Politics needs more cosplay.





Worst meeting of the Illuminati ever



Brother bought a hooded abaya, we love to notice it, welcome Habibi Akhi Kaattar, welcome, ensure there are no gaps in the line, shoulders together, lesgo



Katter’s costume now joins the long set of stunt costumes in Australian politics. Just one day early in the day, the Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick entered parliament dressed as a bright orange submarine.

South Australian Senator Rex Patrick stages a demonstration supporting SA submarine industry during #qt in the senate today



In 2008, the then Family First senator Steve Fielding dressed up as a beer bottle for a motion that will extend South Austraila’s bottle deposit scheme to the whole country.

The chronic costume-wearer and former South Australian senator Nick Xenophon has additionally worn pyjamas, a big sign that said “Yep, it’s me, Nick Xenophon”, and walked around with a literal cash cow.



Nick Xenophon has made pizza boxes in reaction to "Christopher Pyne Delivers" campaign signs



It’s also maybe not the first-time that a political statement has been made by dressing as the Grim Reaper.

In May, the American lawyer Daniel Uhlfelde stalked the hot Florida beaches dressed as the spectre of death, as a protest against them opening up too early.

He told the Guardian: “I’m worried about the pandemic getting away from control and killing a lot of people … I couldn’t sleep at night [if I just did nothing].”

In 2007, The Chaser also memorably stalked the annual ALP national conference dressed as the ghost of Mark Latham, harassing the future prime minister Kevin Rudd, and asking where the nearest taxi driver was.