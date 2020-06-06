Bob Geldof admits to not watching Bohemian Rhapsod blockbuster movie

Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 biographical drama telling the story of Freddie Mercury and iconic British rock group Queen, culminated in a twenty-minute recreation of the band’s Live Aid efficiency from 1985.

The profit live performance was organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to increase funds for the aid of the on-going famine in Ethiopia, with simultaneous gigs working on the outdated Wembley Stadium within the UK, and on the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, US.

The legendary live performance was attended by round 72,000 folks at Wembley, and whereas most of the UK’s prime artists carried out that day, Queen’s set stole the present, and was even voted on the best dwell efficiency within the historical past of rock in 2005.

Bob Geldof, pictured in New York in February 2020, has been spending lockdown at house along with his household, and has confessed to having fun with the break day

Pictured: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Gwilym Lee as Brian May in a scene from the 2018 movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, recreating Queen’s iconic Live Aid efficiency in 1985

The set was recreated in unimaginable element within the 2018 movie, however regardless of his massive involvement in organising the UK’s mega-gig, Bob Geldof admitted this morning on Radio 4’s Today programme that he hasn’t watched Bohemian Rhapsody.

‘I haven’t seen it,’ he admitted on the programme, earlier than describing his expertise of visiting the set of the movie with Queen’s guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

‘I went with Brian and Rodger up to the fields, I feel in Hampshire, the place they’d constructed Wembley. The set designs have been extraordinary.

‘I went back-stage, and that was actually, actually bizarre, as a result of that was precisely the identical as backstage Wembley. The element, strolling up the ramp to the stage was the identical, in order that sensation was very bizarre.’

For the movie, the Live Aid set was recreated. In the interview, Geldof stated that the etail of the set was similar to strolling into the true factor

Picrured: Freddie Mercury of the band Queen at Live Aid on July 13, 1985 in London, United Kingdom

Pictured: Remi Malek as Freddie Mercury within the movie Bohemian Rhapsody

When pressed for why he hadn’t watched the movie, nonetheless, with Radio 4’s leisure correspondent Colin Patterson saying that lockdown would have been the proper time to do it, Geldof strongly disagreed.

‘A movie about Queen? That’s the proper alternative? Lockdown. I watched Godfather One and Two – That’s the proper time to revisit – do me a favour!’

Geldof additionally admitted to having not watched the ‘One World: Together At Home’ live performance, organised by Lady Gaga, which noticed a bunch of stars carry out through video hyperlink, which has been referred to as the ‘Lockdown LiveAid’ by many.

‘No, I wasn’t . Well achieved her and all people for doing it, however I don’t perceive the aim. You know, the pseudo-intimacy of Zoom – There’s no want for us to be Zooming this, it’s simply nearly as good on the telephone,’ he stated, referring to the interview he was doing.

‘The snatches I noticed, there was no emotional response from me – Gaga was appropriate to attempt to do it. She’s an artist, she felt a accountability, she acquired the others to come to the celebration.

‘And then there had to be a political agenda behind it, which might obtain – what? What was it they wished?’

The Live Aid twin venue profit live performance was held on 13th July 1985 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The live shows have been organised as a comply with up to the Band Aid single ‘Do They Know Its Christmas?’, the brainchild of Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to increase cash for the victims of famine in Ethiopia

Legendary: Queen’s set stole the present, and was even voted on the best dwell efficiency within the historical past of rock in 2005

Geldof supplied some perception into what he had been doing throughout lockdown. He stated that two hours prior to the federal government asserting lockdown, his band, The Boomtown Rats, had introduced a tour of the brand new document, however confessed to having fun with the break day.

‘The enforced interludes, the guilt free inactivity, means day-after-day’s a Sunday. The evening earlier than final we put up a display outdoors and made cocktails and wines and made popcorn and watched Godfather I and II into the wee wee hours.

‘I’m properly conscious that I’m not on the twelfth ground in a two bed room flat, nor do I overlook that so I’m going on a 58-mile spherical journey.’

Patterson famous that Geldof had not often been one to comply with the foundations, to which the musician stated: ‘There’s the next authority, which is the authority of nature, so like 99.9% of the nation, we took that severely, which is what makes the present embroilment with the federal government completely despicable for my part.’

His criticism of the federal government did not cease there. He went on to notice that the coronavirus had additionally been a distraction from different information as properly.

‘Would now we have to return to austerity for no less than the 10 years we’ve simply lived by means of, conceivably thousands and thousands unemployed right here. We in all probability are in a melancholy. I think about on the very least the federal government programme has been kicked into contact.

‘What it’s additionally achieved after all is directed consideration away from the disastrous Brexit negotiations occurring, and I want this was mentioned extra.’