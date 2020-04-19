Bob Dylan’s Handwritten Lyrics ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ For Sale

Bob Dylan‘s penmanship and also lyrical wizard deserve numerous bucks … handwritten lyrics to a few of his greatest hits are striking the free market, and also the asking costs are massive!!!

Bob’s handwritten initial lyrics to 3 of his standards– “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” and also “Lay, Lady, Lay”– are increasing available with the souvenirs firm Moments in Time, and also you’re gon na require some incredibly deep pockets to take them house.

It’s rather fantastic … the lyrics sheet to ‘Times’ is being hawked for an amazing $2.2 million, while the lyrics sheet to ‘Homesick Blues’ is going with $1.2 mil. If those are outta your cost variety, think about lyrics to ‘LLL’ for just $650,000

Bob’s handwritten lyrics were obtained from an enthusiast that purchased them from the vocalist’s supervisor years earlier, and also you can see Bob’s mind at the office simply by taking a look at the web pages– there are lots of edits, doodles, notes and also also scribbles!!!