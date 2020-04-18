Bob Dylan releases a second song within three weeks

The title is “I Contain Multitudes.” Its verses consist of: “I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones / And them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones / I go right to the edge, I go right to the end / I go right where all things lost are made good again.”

Dylan revealed the song with a fascinating tweet, creating, “#today and #tomorrow, #skeletons and #nudes, #sparkle and #flash, #AnneFrank and #IndianaJones, #fastcars and #fastfood, #bluejeans and #queens, #Beethoven and #Chopin, #life and #death.”

It complies with the March launch of “Murder Most Foul,” a 17- min song regarding the murder of President John F.Kennedy

.

Fans presume both belong to a cd heading. It would certainly be his very first of initial songs considering that the launch of “Tempest” in2012

.