Bob Dylan reacts to George Floyd’s death in rare interview: ‘It sickened me to see him tortured like that’

Bob Dylan has reacted to the death of George Floyd in a rare new interview.

The artist spoke to The New York Times in front of the 19 June release of his new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.

​“It sickened me no end to see George tortured to death like that,” Dylan told the newspaper.

“It was beyond ugly. Let’s hope that justice comes swift for the Floyd family and for the nation.”

Dylan, 79, gave The New York Times the update the day following death of Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Dylan’s native state), after a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.

That ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Three others are facing aiding and abetting charges.

Dylan spoke to the newspaper from his home in Malibu, California, where he has been sheltering throughout the coronavirus pandemic.





Asked whether he thinks of the pandemic in ”almost biblical terms”, Dylan replied: “I think it’s a forerunner of another thing to come. It’s an invasion without a doubt, and it’s widespread, but biblical? You mean like some kind of danger signal for people to repent of the wrongdoings?

“That would imply that the world is in line for some sort of divine punishment. Extreme arrogance can have some disastrous penalties. Maybe we are on the eve of destruction. There are numerous ways you can think about this virus. I think you just have to let it run its course.”

Dylan unveiled “Murder Most Foul”, a 17-minute song, in March, the maximum amount of of the usa was in the process of entering lockdown.

“Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years,” he tweeted at the time. ”This can be an unreleased song we recorded a while right back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and might God be with you.”

Since then, Dylan has released two more singles: “I Contain Multitudes” and “False Prophet”, respectively in April and May.