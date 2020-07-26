Boat sales soaring due to COVID-19

Grace Marine in Le Claire, Iowa is offering out of boats prior to they even make it to the program flooring.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa– Sales of boats are on the increase as the pandemic sinks summertime strategies.

One regional dealership is so hectic it’s having a difficult time keeping boats in stock.

Down by the water in Le Claire, Iowa Grace Marine ca n`t get boats into the water quickly enough for individuals.

Boat owner Arlo Kleppe stating, “Nobody is doing anything else you`re kind of locked down so everybody is getting out.”

Heading out on the water, an activity a lot of individuals have actually chosen as the ideal alternative for this pandemic.

But up in the Grace Marine reveal space it’ s a ghost town.

Grace Marine owner Carl Hoyt stating, “Boats are selling before I can get them in stock.”

Grace Marine owner Carl Hoyt ca n`t keep boats enough time to fill the space.

“You know I would have said it should be dying down by now as the summer kind of gears after the fourth of July but it hasn`t died down at all.”

Buyers aren’t stopping, even with the time on boating season ticking down.

That high need is being seen all over the location.

Hoyt stating, “The supply chain, it trickled down and everything is depleted.”

Sales are up 80% from this time in 2015. But with every boost there comes a drop, and boat dealerships fidget about what the fall season may appear like.

“The problem is after this 80 percent we don`t have any boats to sell it`s going to be down, you know 100 percent because we won`t have anything to sell.”

A back order on boats throughout the board, and even on those boats not yet here, 30% of them are currently offered.

“I`ve sold everything I have. It is good but when you don`t have anything to sell I don`t know what we`re going to be doing in the next month or two so.”