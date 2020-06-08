Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

Affordable audio brand Boat has launched its latest product, the Boat Airdopes 411 true wireless earphones. Priced at Rs. 2,499, the Boat Airdopes 411 can be obtained now on Amazon, and can add to the growing competition in the affordable true wireless earphones segment thanks to its feature set and pricing. The new earphones can be obtained in five colour options, of which two are currently available and one other three will undoubtedly be launched in the coming weeks. There are other modern specifications and features on the earphones aswell.

Boat Airdopes 441 specifications

The Boat Airdopes 441 would be the latest product in the Airdopes selection of true wireless earphones from Boat, and come with better features while maintaining the affordable pricing that is the forte of the Indian audio brand. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and so are powered by 6mm dynamic drivers. There is also IPX7 water resistance on the earphones, making them suited to all kinds of outdoor and fitness use; this is particularly of good use as India heads to the monsoon season this month.

Boat Airdopes 441 price in India vs the competition

At Rs. 2,499, the Boat Airdopes 441 is an extra expensive compared to recently launched Rs. 1,799 Redmi Earbuds S. However, Boat hopes to win over clients with better features, including USB Type-C charging or more to 25 hours of battery life, as well as better water resistance and colour options. There is also an element called ‘Insta Wake N’ Pair’ which is believed to offer faster connectivity when opening the lid of the charging case.

The earphones may also be a significant intensify over the Boat Airdopes 411 which was launched last year for Rs. 2,999. Boat is a popular brand in the affordable audio space, competing with other Indian and international audio manufacturers in segments that includes wireless earphones and headphones, true wireless earphones, and portable wireless speakers.

With the entry of Xiaomi to the true wireless audio space and its commercial success with the Redmi Earbuds S, brands such as for example Boat will face tougher competition moving forward. Other major electronics brands such as Realme and OnePlus have also looked at audio as a vital growth segment, apart from smartphones.

