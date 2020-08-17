Bo Bichette Lands On 10-Day IL With Knee Sprain

2:45 pm: The Blue Jays have actually put Bichette on the 10-day hurt list with an ideal knee sprain,according to Scott Mitchell of TSN Santiago Espinal was remembered to change him on the active lineup. Beyond the 10 days he’ll invest in the IL, a schedule for Bichette’s return is not yet understood.

10:51 am: Blue Jays treasured shortstop Bo Bichette is headed for an MRI on his best knee, supervisor Charlie Montoyo revealed to press reporters (including Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet). He reported some pain following last night’s video game versus the Rays, passes on Scott Mitchell of TSN (Twitter link).

There’s no indicator the scenario’s especially uneasy right now. Any lack from Bichette, however, would be a severe blow to the 7-9 Jays’ hopes of competing. Despite the group’s dull start, the 22-year-old Bichette has actually come out on fire. He’s striking.356/.387/.678 with 5 crowning achievement over his very first 62 plate looks. In the early going, he’s considerably upped his contact rate while reducing strikeouts. Bichette’s relatively well on his method to the fame he’s appeared ticketed for given that becoming an elite possibility early in his professional profession.

If Bichette were to miss out on time, the Jays figure to rely on Joe Panik and/or Santiago Espinal at shortstop. Veteran Rubén Tejada …