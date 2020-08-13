BMW’s Gunther tops final practice of 2020

The BMW Andretti motorist published a fantastic 250 kW effort of 1m15091 s on the extended Tempelhof Airport setup to beat champ Antonio Felix da Costa by 0.242 s.

Gunther, winner of the 3rd race in the German capital, had actually likewise led the early normal-power times in the 45- minute session as he did the previous day too.

Despite ruining his very first effort at an attack mode lap with the 35 kW increase, where he just discovered 0.3 s over his basic run, Gunther reacted with the fastest time set up until now on the longer design.

Da Costa discovered his locking rear brake concern had actually continued over night and was showing especially frustrating into Turn 1 and went to a 1m15333 s.

Race- 5 victor Oliver Rowland headed a Nissan e.dams 3-4 over stablemate Sebastien Buemi, with the 2015-16 champ set to be beaten by a colleague in the standings for the very first time in FE.

Meanwhile, a strong run for Jaguar motorist Mitch Evans took him to 5th ahead of Nyck de Vries for Mercedes – who was 2nd at the time prior to being mixed down.

Gunther’s colleague Alexander Sims went to seventh ahead of Andre Lotterer, the Porsche motorist blazing a trail with 10 minutes to follow being the very first individual to set a full-power time.

Mahindra’s Alex Lynn beat Venturi Racing pilot Felipe Massa as they completed the top …