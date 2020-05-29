BMW unveils 2021 5 Series with updated look and mild-hybrid technology – Armenian News

The 2021 BMW 5 Series has lastly been revealed after a gentle stream of spy photographs and leaked photos over the previous few weeks.

The mid-cycle facelift to the BMW’s midsize government sedan introduces beauty updates in line with the Bavarian automotive producer’s present design language, alongside with updated mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain choices, Luxurylaunches.com experiences.

Starting with the design modifications, probably the most noticeable replace comes within the type of the slimmer headlight design that will get twin L-formed DRLs stacked horizontally.

In the center of the headlights is an updated grille which now wider and positioned decrease than earlier than. Other modifications to the fascia embody a brand new bumper design with bigger entrance air intakes and mesh panels. The rear has acquired a comparatively milder replace with barely tweaked taillights, bumper, and diffuser. Inside the cabin, the central infotainment display has grown to 12.three inches from 10.25 and comes customary with BMW’s iDrive 7 management system. It options BMW’s native navigation software program, alongside with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.