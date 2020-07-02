BMW is going all-in on in-car microtransactions

BMW has detailed an overhaul to the digital systems that power its luxury vehicles, including a fresh map and navigation system, a revamped digital assistant, a “digital key” (first shown off at Apple’s annual developer conference last week), and wireless Android Auto. But probably the most interesting thing BMW shared about the changes is that the company is going all-in on in-car microtransactions.

Cars are far more full of computers and pc software than ever before, that has made it feasible for automakers to incorporate new features or patch problems on the fly with over-the-air software updates. This has additionally presented these automakers with new methods for making money. Take Tesla, which pioneered them and currently sells use of a variety of features after purchase. It even used to ship cars with battery packs that had their range restricted to software, and owners could pay a fee unlock the full capacity.

BMW now really wants to take this to a specific level. The German automaker announced on Wednesday that all cars equipped with its newest “Operating System 7” software will soon receive an update that makes it feasible for the company to tinker with all sorts of functions in the vehicle, like use of heated seats and driving assist features like automatic high beams or adaptive cruise get a grip on. And the business unsurprisingly plans to use this ability to generate income.

This would work in a few various ways, according to BMW. The most simple is that the owner can, at some point, pay to access certain features which they didn’t initially buy with the car. This could also work the other way, though. Don’t particularly wish for heated seats anymore? Go ahead and turn fully off the feature. BMW didn’t go into a lot of detail about pricing or terms, but Roadshow reports that the automaker is about to make it so owners can “subscribe” to certain features for as low as three months.

You’ll manage to “subscribe” to heated seats, for example

It will probably cost BMW more at the start to build many of these features in to every car, though the manufacturing process may possibly go more smoothly with less differentiation. But BMW could make a number of that cash back from secondary owners of those cars. People buying them on the used car market — or, as is more likely with BMW, picking them up on a three-year lease — should be able to configure the vehicle to their liking in a way that wasn’t possible with the company’s previous vehicles.

How all this plays out will be based a lot on what BMW charges for use of these various features. The company’s history here is not necessarily encouraging, as it used to charge for use of CarPlay (first as a $300 option and then being an $80-per-year fee).

But BMW is not alone with regards to trying to make in-car purchases a reliable supply of revenue. Tesla has been doing it for years, offering features like Autopilot and a “premium connectivity package” for purchase after an owner takes delivery of their car. Tesla has additionally helped illustrate how bumpy the rollout of trying to sell software services in a vehicle can be, as some owners who bought their cars used have said they certainly were promised features that were disabled.

This idea won’t just stop with BMW and Tesla, though, as cars become increasingly connected. Even Ford recently spoke about how the brand new 2021 F-150 will have over-the-air updates that cover the vehicle from “bumper to bumper,” which could theoretically allow the company to charge for use of certain features. Other automakers, like General Motors, have already been tinkering with in-car shopping as a revenue service.

Tech giants like Apple have carved out huge new resources of recurring revenue in recent years by leaning harder on trying to sell software services, so it’s no surprise that the auto industry — which behaves more and more such as the tech industry with each passing day — is trying to find ways to get in on the action, too.