BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Motorsport com exposed recently that the ITR has actually sent a draft of what it calls the ‘GT Plus’ formula to Germany’s motorsport federation, including beefed-up GT3 cars and trucks, push-to- pass system and a Balance of Performance system to equalise all marques.

While Audi has actually shown in the past that it might continue in the DTM next year by means of its client groups in spite of its exit as a factory entrant, BMW has actually been less encouraging of the instructions the DTM is preparing to take, stating a works GT3 program would weaken its client racing efforts that utilize the very same ruleset.

Another significant barrier for BMW is that its brand-new M4 GT3 opposition is under advancement and is not anticipated to be offered for racing till 2022, leaving the marque without an automobile to contend in the DTM next year if it continues with its relocation to GT3- based cars and trucks.

“BMW has at the moment no GT3 car so they have no place to develop something in this direction,” Berger informedMotorsport com. “They are just going to have a car inside this regulation in 2022 if my understanding is right.”

Asked if BMW could fast-track the development of the M4 GT3 in time for the start of the 2021 DTM season, Berger said: “My understanding is no because it is not homologated yet.”

Pressed even more if that implies there is no genuine opportunity of BMW completing …