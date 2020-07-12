B’mouth 4 – 1 Leicester

Bournemouth kept their Premier League survival hopes alive after originating from behind to beat Champions League-chasing Leicester 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Jamie Vardy’s first-half strike (23) had put Leicester on course for all three points but a bizarre passage of play in the next half saw Bournemouth turn the game completely on its head.

Kasper Schmeichel’s poor clearance was the beginning of Leicester’s downfall as Wilfred Ndidi brought down Callum Wilson in the penalty area before Junior Stanislas converted from the penalty spot (66).

There were just 101 seconds between substitute Junior Stanislas netting Bournemouth’s equaliser from the penalty spot and Dominic Solanke putting the Cherries 2-1 up.

A minute later, things went from bad to worse for the visitors as Dominic Solanke’s shot crept in to the back of the net (67) before Caglar Soyuncu received a straight red card for kicking out at Wilson because the striker experimented with retrieve the ball.

Bournemouth made the game safe inside the final 10 minutes as Jonny Evans’ own goal (83) and Solanke’s second of the night (87) sealed what could be an essential three points for Eddie Howe’s side, who are now three points adrift of safety with three games to play.

Leicester could drop out of the top four for the first time since September if Manchester United beat Southampton on Monday night, go on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).

How Bournemouth fought back again to stun Leicester

Image:

Solanke was opening his Premier League goal account fully for the Cherries



Leicester broke the deadlock after 23 minutes and it was Premier League top goalscorer Vardy who profited from yet more poor Bournemouth defending.

Kelechi Iheanacho fired a go from the left side of the location as Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale rushed out to close down the striker. The effort beat Ramsdale but was going wide of the far post, however, the recovering Lloyd Kelly cannot clear and Vardy pounced, bundling the ball home from close range to score his 23rd goal of the summer season.

Vardy then had the chance to add his 2nd of the evening when Arnaut Danjuma’s pass right back landed at the feet of the striker. He shifted the ball onto his left foot before obtaining a shot away, but Nathan Ake’s last-ditch block spared Bournemouth’s blushes.

It was Ake’s last involvement in the overall game as the Dutchman picked up an accident in making the superb block and Leicester almost capitalised in stoppage-time as Christian Fuch’s cross evaded the unmarked Vardy and Evans at the far post.

Man of the match: Dominic Solanke.

Image:

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe looks on from the sidelines



Things were needs to look bleak for Bournemouth, who induced Philip Billing and Stanislas at the break as Howe looked for a reply from his side. And a response is what that he got as Howe’s men turned the overall game in their favour during a bizarre spell by which Leicester were also paid off to 10 men.

Stanislas equalised from the penalty spot after Wilson was dragged down by Ndidi following Schmeichel’s awful clearance.

Image:

Solanke celebrates with his team-mates



Solanke’s shot then crept through the legs of the Leicester goalkeeper and in to the back of the net to provide the striker his first Premier League goal since his £19m move from Liverpool.

To cap a frantic 101 seconds, Leicester defender Soyuncu was shown a straight red card in the aftermath of the next goal for kicking out at Wilson as that he attempted to retrieve the ball.

Bournemouth were without injured forward Joshua King for his or her crucial clash with Leicester. Norway international King was ruled out of the game because of minor hamstring problem, with Dominic Solanke taking his place.

Leicester made one change, with Christian Fuchs replacing Ryan Bennett in defence.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors as Bournemouth stretched their lead seven minutes from time as Stanislas’ strike across goal took a big deflection off Evans to wrong-foot Schmeichel.

Solanke added a fourth three minutes from time to ensure of the points, poking the ball between the legs of Schmeichel and in to the back of the net.

Image:

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers cuts a dejected determine during their side’s beat





Opat statistics – Cherries back to successful ways

Bournemouth have got picked up their own first Premier League triumph since February (2-1 vs Aston Villa), ending their own nine-game winless run within the competition.

Leicester taking two of the last 3 Premier League games towards sides beginning the day within the relegation area (W1), as much defeats such as their prior 20 this kind of matches.

Bournemouth have got scored 4 goals within a Premier League game the first time since April 2019 (5-0 versus Brighton). They have got won the Premier League game right after trailing in half period for the first time considering that August 2018 (versus West Ham) – the Cherries were winless in their final 28 fits in which that they had trailed on the break just before today (D2 L26).

Bournemouth would be the first part in Premier League background to acknowledge 60+ targets in 5 consecutive periods (2015/16 – 2019/20).

