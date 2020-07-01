B’mouth 1 – 4 Newcastle

Newcastle ignited their search for a top-half finish with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Bournemouth that deepened the Cherries’ relegation fears.

Dwight Gayle punished Jefferson Lerma’s expensive fifth-minute error to hand Newcastle the lead, and Sean Longstaff put the Magpies in complete control at the Vitality Stadium by having an emphatic 2nd on the half-hour.

The offside flag prevented Josh King’s header from halving the deficit in the first minute of the 2nd half after Dominic Solanke’s deflected shot had struck the post.

Newcastle took full advantage of their reprieve as stunning goals from Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro inflicted a crushing defeat on Eddie Howe’s side, who grabbed a late consolation through Dan Gosling.

Newcastle’s 2nd victory since the restart lifts them up to 13th in the table, three points off Rafa Benitez’s points total last season with six games remaining, while Bournemouth drop below Aston Villa to second bottom because of the inferior goals scored record.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Ramsdale (5), Kelly (4), S. Cook (4), Ake (5), Smith (4), Brooks (6), Billing (4), Lerma (4), Danjuma (5), Solanke (5), King (6). Subs: Mepham (n/a), L. Cook (6), Gosling (6), H. Wilson (6), Stanislas (5). Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Krafth (7), Fernandez (7), Lascelles (8), Manquillo (7), S. Longstaff (8), Bentaleb (7), Shelvey (8), Saint-Maximin (9), Gayle (8), Joelinton (7). Subs: Yedlin (6), Lazaro (8), Hayden (6), Almiron (8), Carroll (6). Man of the Match: Allan Saint-Maximin

How Magpies piled pressure on Bournemouth

Image:

Dwight Gayle celebrates after opening the scoring at Bournemouth



Having earned just a single point from the previous possible 18, Bournemouth were already low on confidence by the time a shambolic start dispelled any lingering Cherries belief.

Lerma had his pocket picked on the edge of the box by Longstaff, whose tackle diverted the ball into the path of Allan Saint-Maximin. His first-time pass set Gayle through on the goal, and the striker notched his 100th career goal to atone for Sunday’s gilt-edged miss in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Team news Josh King came ultimately back and Lloyd Kelly made his first Premier League start as Bournemouth made four changes from the defeat at Wolves.

Steve Bruce made seven changes from the FA Cup defeat to Man City, with Emil Krafth, Nabil Bentaleb among the returnees.

Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke passed up chances to draw Bournemouth level, and they were made to pay on 30 minutes as Saint-Maximin drove into the area and provided his 2nd assist as Longstaff rifled the ball into the roof of the web.

Having failed to register a single effort on target in the initial period Bournemouth nearly made the dream start to the 2nd but were denied by the offside flag when King’s headed rebound was chalked off after Solanke’s deflected effort cannoned contrary to the post.

Image:

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United scores his team’s fourth goal past Aaron Ramsdale of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on July 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.



But any hopes of a second-half Cherries comeback were extinguished on 57 minutes when Almiron gathered Saint-Maximin’s pass, shifted far from two defenders and found the top corner with a fashionable finish.

David Brooks rattled the crossbar on the hour but Newcastle remained relentless in attack, as Lazaro raced in behind the Bournemouth defence to reach Jonjo Shelvey’s through pass and fired a wonderful fourth at night beleaguered Aaron Ramsdale.

3 – Allan Saint-Maximim has become just the third Newcastle United player to assist three goals in one @premierleague game, after Moussa Sissoko v Norwich in October 2015 and Andy Cole v West Ham in March 1994. Magic. pic.twitter.com/XYYJLtH08t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Lazaro was denied a quick-fire 2nd by the crossbar before Isaac Hayden shockingly missed an open goal with the follow-up. But that, and Gosling’s close-range consolation, did little to dampen the Newcastle spirits because they cantered to successive away league victories for the very first time since 2018.

Opta stats: Magpies on the march

Newcastle scored four goals in a Premier League game for the first time since May 2019, when they won 4-0 away at Fulham.

Bournemouth have suffered 16 defeats in their last 21 Premier League matches (W3 D2), losing all the last four in a row.

Newcastle have won three consecutive away games in every competitions for the first time since November 2016 (four in a row) when they were in the Championship – as a Premier League side, it’s their best run since November 2014 under Alan Pardew.

Since joining the Premier League in 2015-16, Bournemouth have conceded more home goals in your competition than every other club (145).

Newcastle are unbeaten within their last five Premier League games (W3 D2), their best run since going undefeated in their final six games of the 2015-16 season.

What’s next?



Sunday 5th July 2:00pm



Bournemouth happen to be Manchester United on Saturday at 3pm, while Newcastle host West Ham on Super Sunday at 2.15pm – live on Sky Sports Premier League.