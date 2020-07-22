Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, Bluedio P(Particle) TWS Wireless Earbud Headphones in-Ear Earphones with Charging Case, Mini Car Headset Built-in Mic for Cell Phone/Running/Android, 6Hrs Playtime



Product Description

Why named Particle?



Particle is the smallest compnent of matter, particle makes matter, and matter generates energy. Bluedio Particle has small body to wear in invisible, which adopts 6mm driver bigger than before, to bring you better sound effect and clear sound quality.

Stable Wearing for Carefree Sports

Humanized and ergonomic design, together with three diffrent sizes of earplugs(L.M.S),gives you more suitble, stable and comfortable wearing, less restriction and worry in sporting.

Face Recognition Technology

The built-in touch sensor chip intelligently senses the wearing status.

When you take down only the RIGHT earbud from your ear, the music will stop to save power, when you wear it, the music will continue to play.

One-step Pairing

One-step Pairing our proprietary push and go technology streamlines the setup process, All you need to do just take them out from the charging case they’ll automatically connect to the last paired device to immerse in your music world.

6 Hours No-stop Play

You can enjoy 6 hours no-stop play for just one single charge.

Clear Sound Quality

Bluedio Particle Wireless Earbuds adopt 6mm driver bigger than before, and built-in and advanced patented technology VFT of Bluedio(patent No:ZL20160848544.8),which bring you a better and clear sound quality.

More Comfortable Wearing

It adopted ABS material and designed 3 sizes silicone earplugs to suit different person, both samll and lightweight, and you won’t feel any uncomfortable and burdensome when they are in your ears, not-easy falling so you can enjoy clear sound quality.

Type-C Charge Interface

With powerful expansion capability and efficient charging transmission speed of the Type-C Charge Interface, only 2 hours for charging case to reach full charge.

4 Additional Full Charge

It also provides 4 additional full charge, total playtime can be up to 24 hours.

(Note: Charging case must be limited as 5V output.)

Super Mini&Cute, Easy to Carry

A perfect companion for outwork/travel as the charging box is very cute and small. This box protects and recharges the earbuds while not in use, perfect for when you’re on the go.

Easy Control

Control all the functions with just a press on the earbuds with zero discomfort. Play, pause, skip song, pick up call and volume control all done by its multifuction button.

Playtime Per Charge

5-6 Hrs

5-6 Hrs

5-6 Hrs

5-6 Hrs

Total Playtime with Charging Case

20-24 Hrs

20-24 Hrs

20-24 Hrs

20-24 Hrs

Noise reduction

Noise isolation

CVC 8.0 Noise reduction

Noise isolation

Noise isolation

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Drivers

6mm drivers

6mm drivers

13mm drivers

6mm drivers

Sound

Bluedio VFT patent; Clear Sound Quality

Qualcomm 3020 chipset; Deep Bass Stereo Sound

13mm dynamic speakers and noise isolation deliver clear and flawless in-ear call quality

Bluedio VFT patent; Clear Sound Quality

Other Features

Ultra-lightweight build; More Comfortable Wearing; Face Recognition Technology

APTX; Face Recognition Technology

Face Recognition Technology

Face Recognition Technology

Use Tips



Bluetooth Pairing(Particle)

Open the charging case,you will see LED light on two earbuds are always on.

Turn on your cell phone Bluetooth and search “Particle” and click it to connect.You will hear “Pairing successful” from both sides.

Left and right earbuds paired successfully:The white LED flashes

Please reset your Particle earbuds if you only can hear one side

Please remove all pairing records on your devices first, please do as the following steps:

1. Turn the both of 2 earbuds off separately, (keep pressing the MF button until you hear “power off”

2. Turn one of the earbud on again separately, (keep pressing MF button until you hear “Pairing mode”,) then Pressing the MF button 3 Times in Rapid Succession Continuously, you can see the earbuds will be turned off and the pairing records will be removed.

3. Do the same operation on another earbud like step 2 (you can see the 2 earbuds are in shutdown state)

4. Put the 2 earbuds into the charging box, close the case for 10 seconds or so

5. Open the case, the 2 earbuds will be turned on automatically, put them together as close as possible like on the desk,(before connect with your device please don’t put them into ear first), the 2 earbuds will be connected by themselves and enter into Pairing mode.

6. Turn on the Bluetooth on your device, then search, you will see there is ONE “Particle” name, then connect it is OK.

