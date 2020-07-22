Bluetooth Speakers with Colorful Lights, Portable Speaker IPX7 Waterproof Floatable, Built-in Mic,Crystal Clear Stereo Sound Speakers Bluetooth Wireless 50ft Range for Home Shower Outdoors Pool Travel



Price: $44.99 - $40.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 15:05:53 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Blufree Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Portable Wireless with RGB Color-Changing LED Light



— IPX7 waterproof, portable, robust design, clear sound, mini and beautiful appearance, 8 hours battery life.

— Blufree bluetooth waterproof wireless speaker brings you a superior sound experience and charming light show, both indoor and outdoor.

7 Light modes

-This portable bluetooth speakers have 7 light modes: Music flash mode, (with the beat of the music, the lights flash. when no music, it slow flash), Red light mode, Green light mode, Blue light mode, Slow flash mode, Fast flash mode, Auto flash mode (Slow flash and fast flash mix).

Waterproof Pool Speaker

-Rated waterproof level IPX7, It is proved this bluetooth speakers waterproof can be immersed into underwater of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, and still keep in good condition.

Clear Stereo Sound

-Enjoy crystal clear, rich music while hiking, camping, picnicking, fishing, on the beach, by the swimming pool, in the shower, at home, in your office, Anywhere!

Why choose blufree waterproof bluetooth speakers?



-All our products are produced under strict quality inspection

-Free life-time technical support

-Professional after-sales team to make things right within 24hrs

Specification:

-Bluetooth 4.2

-Playback time: 8 hours

-Battery: 3.7V/1600 MAH

-Connection range: up to 50 feet

【Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker】① IPX7 highest rating wireless bluetooth speakers can immersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes underwater. Good as splashproof, rainproof shower speaker, a waterproof tub speakers, beach speaker etc. ②This portable bluetooth speaker adopts special design that can floate on water, it can be applied to all water environments. ③ Rugged and durable design Perfect for for indoor and outdoor, pool, party, travel, sport, boating, camping and more.

【Clear Stereo Sound】The pool bluetooth speaker has excellent high-fidelity stereo sound with wide-ranging adjustable volume levels. Blufree portable wireless bluetooth speaker produces outstanding audio and blasts out rich, clear sound. It delivers excellent surround sound in both indoor and outdoor environments.

【Bluetooth Speakers with Lights】① Our floating bluetooth speaker has long battery playtime up to 8 hours after a full charge. This waterproof pool bluetooth speaker is rechargeable and requires no additional batteries. ②The led bluetooth speaker can provide 7 different color changing themes and slow flashing, fast flashing light modes. The pool lights and speakers lights up and makes your night more colorful and happy.

【Hands Free Call】①With built in microphone, you will not miss any important calls when taking shower or swimming (this is a pool floating speaker, it can floating on water); thus you no need to take your phone all the time. ②Adopt bluetooth 4.2 technology, this mini bluetooth speaker can easy and fast connect to your iPhone/iPad/Phones/Tablet/computer and all other bluetooth devices. The wireless connectivity up to 15 meters, you can enjoy favorite music with ease in any where.

【What You Get】Blufree compact waterproof speaker bluetooth, Micro USB charging cable and user guide. We guarantee our wireless speaker 30 days 100% money back or free exchange and 12 month warranty. Please feel free to contact us if you have any trouble. We will offer you a satisfactory solution within 24 hours.