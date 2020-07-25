Bluetooth Speakers – Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Wireless Speaker V5.0 with 20W Loud Stereo Sound TWS, IPX7 Waterproof & 24H Playtime, Perfect for Travel, Home and Outdoors



Price: $38.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 02:29:15 UTC – Details)





【IPX7 STRUCTURE WATERPROOF】: Portable speakers provides strong waterproof protection, durable silicone case and port cover make the speaker have better internal protection, allowing you to enjoy music in a variety of different environments.

【SHOCKING SOUNDS】 : Our speakers TWS technology allows you to pair two portable Bluetooth speakers with your phone for true dual enhanced stereo sound, giving you a small cinema feel.

【COMPACT & PRACTICAL】: Small size and light weight, can be hung on the bag or duffel bag. High efficiency 3600mAh lithium-ion battery can be used to power the power all day. Wireless portable bluetooth speakers should be a must have in your life.

【CLASSIC FEATURES】 : The X5 Pro waterproof bluetooth speaker features an extended wireless range (up to 66 feet) and enhanced connectivity. The built-in microphone function will maintain a clear sound quality that is more suitable for Ipad, Iphone, Android and more device.

【THREE PLAY MODE】 : Practical carabiner, TF (supports WAV / FLAC / APE / MP3 format) and Type-C interface, and 3.5 AUX input port, more choice modes, more suitable for home, party, outdoors or travel.PS:We suggest you choose Dc5v-2a charger and 2A current charging line for the speker.