Bluetooth Speakers, SANAG X9 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound, 33-66 ft Bluetooth Range, 12W,AUX/TF/Touch/Remote Control, Wireless Speaker for iPhone/Android/PC (Black)

Wireless Bluetooth Play √ / AUX Connection Line √ / MicroSD/TF Card（32GB） √

●Operate remote control by touch instinct



With the attached remote control, you can play music, pause, adjust the volume and adjust the brightness.Because of the raised button, you can touch and operate it even in a dark room.This is good news for those who don’t like to sleep with their phones next to their pillows.

Remote control distance≤2 meters

●Volume can be fine-tuned with a touch screen on the top

Traditional speaker buttons are hard and very difficult to press.The volume of the X9 speaker can be fine-tuned by rotating the icon at the top.There are 30 levels of volume, which you can confirm from the speaker’s screen.

●Suitable for indoor and outdoor applications



With such a compact size of [7.87*3.54*2.24 in], you can keep it at home as a decoration, or you can charge it up, take it with you when you go camping, and enjoy the high quality sound. About 200 songs can be played on a full charge.

●Screen switch

Long press the “sun” button on the remote control or the back of the speaker to switch off the speaker’s screen.Music can also be played when the speaker power is on and the screen is off.

●Packaging Content



Bluetooth speaker*1，Remote Controller*1，USB Charging Line*1，AUX cable*1，Instructions*1，12 months after sales service

●Think of it as a clock or an alarm clock

You can keep it connected to the power and let it become a clock that melts into your room.

As for the Alarm function, you can set 2 alarm time, let it wake you up every morning. It’s very convenient.

●Time can be kept

The built-in spare battery for the bluetooth speaker keeps the set time even if the power goes down due to battery exhaustion, so there is no need to reset the time.

●Specification

Bluetooth :X9 bluetooth 4.2

Battery: 8 hours/1 time charge

SNR: ≥60Db

Strain degree: ≤0.5%

Frequency: 50Hz-18KHz

Communication distance: 33-66 ft

Input voltage: DC-5V 2A

Weight: 685g

●Ultra high sound quality and high volume



From each sound unit, to the position of each screw, it is all through a rigorous and precise calculation. Equipped with two 6W speakers, the actual maximum output power reaches to 12W.

Mid-high range: it elevates the presentation and presence of the voice to the extreme, providing you with a clear, comfortable sound.

Low range: as a portable speaker, its bass has incredible drive, and when you put your hand on the speaker, you can feel its body vibration.

(the sound quality of the speaker is closely related to the music files, please use high-quality audio source files as much as possible)

♫【Product Guarantee】Within 12 months from the date of purchase, if the speaker itself has quality problems, you can send us an email to inform us, and we will provide free replacement, free maintenance or refund services. We will address your issue within 1-12 hours. Method : [Account Service]-[Order History]-[Contact Seller]