Bluetooth Speakers, DuoTen IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers w/LED Display, FM Radio, Suction Cup, Light Show, Loud Stereo Sound and Bass for Shower, Pool, Party, Travel, Outdoors

· Frequency Response: 120Hz-22 KHz

· Operating Distance: Up to 66 ft

· Power Rating: 8W

· Charging Voltage: DC 5V

· Microphone: Built-in

· Charging Time: Approx.2 Hours

· Playback Time: Up to 8 Hours

· SNR: ≥85+2dB

· Housing Material: ABS+Silicone

TWS & 3D Stereo Sound



Want more enthusiastic music? Want to expand music space? Buy another F013 Pro to achieve TWS function. Dual speakers give you more powerful sound. Please check following steps to use this function.

1) Turn on one of the speakers and make sure it pairs successfully with your device.

2) After turning on the second speaker,quickly double click “play/pause” button of the paired one. Prompt sound will been produced and two speakers will automatically connect after a few seconds.

3) Quickly double clicks of “play/pause” button of any one will cut off the connection between two speakers.

IPX7 Waterproof & Strong Suction cup



IPX7 waterproof grade keeps water spray and splash away so you can enjoy all water-related activities like shower, swimming, boating, fishing, sailing without sacrifice of sound quality. You can attach it on the tiles or mirrors or other smooth surface with this strong suction cup.

Colorful Light Show Create Perfect Ambience



Seven colors from dark blue, grey, red, green, yellow, purple to light blue. You can lock one color or let it scroll away or turn off lights mode as you like. Beat-driven light show creates perfect atmosphere for for party, meeting, date or any leisure time.

DuoTen Multifunctional Bluetooth Speaker



Special signal enhancement antenna which improves the sound quality of FM radio makes this speaker a radio as well as a powerful speaker. User friendly design! You can check time, power consumption, volume and radio channel on LED screen.

Bring Your Favorite Music to Your Journey



Equipped with portable lanyard this speaker is a perfect companion for outdoor activities like hiking, camping or riding a bike. You can hang the portable speaker on the backpack or bicycle or fix it on bicycle with a fixed bracket.

【IPX7 Waterproof & Floating】IPX7 waterproof grade makes shower speaker blast your tunes even during complete submersion in 3-feet water for 30 minutes. This portable bluetooth speaker is designed to float on the water as you can enjoy music at pool, bathtub, beach etc. Shockproof, scratchproof as well as dustproof.

【Loud Sound & TWS Function】8W powerful driver delivers clear and loud music with rich bass. Want more enthusiastic music? Want to expand music space? Buy another F013 Pro to achieve true wireless stereo system (TWS). Connect 2 bluetooth speakers through a single device as left and right channel output and double the volume.

【Beat-driven Light Show & LED Digital Screen】 This wireless speaker boasts seven colors and you can lock one color or let it scroll away. Beat-driven light show create the perfect ambiance for your music time. LED screen displays time, power consumption, volume and radio channel.

【Strong Suction Cup & Portable Lanyard】 With strong detachable suction cup you can attach this portable outdoor speaker to smooth flat surface like bathtub sides, walls, glass, mirror, boat deck and can also fix it on bicycle with a fixed bracket. You can attach it to your backpack with portable lanyard. Perfect companion in life or journey.

【Bluetooth 5.0 & Signal Enhancement Antenna】Bluetooth 5.0 enables connection range as far as 66ft and guarantees stable transmission. Compatible with all bluetooth enabled devices. Special signal enhancement antenna improves the sound quality of FM radio. You can get 24-hour after-sales customer service.