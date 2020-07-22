Bluetooth Speakers, DOSS SoundBox Pro+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 24W Impressive Sound, Booming Bass,15Hrs Playtime, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Mixed Colors Lights, IPX5, 66 FT Wireless Range-Black



Who We Are

DOSS remains competitive in the audio Industry as a professional all over the world with 20 years of innovation and Worldwide design team from the United States, Canada, and Germany. We are a well-established manufacturer who develops the most cutting-edge audio technology as well as owning exclusive tooling. In addition to creating state of the art audio technology, we pride ourselves in ensuring the customer experience.

DOSS SoundBox Pro+



SoundBox Pro+ delivers high-definition sound with enhanced bass, wireless stereo pairing, and a pulsing light show. Wireless stereo pair in moments, two SoundBox Pros+ boost your party to next level with thunderous bass and cool mixing colored flashing lights.

Extra Bass – Boost parties indoors or outdoors with thunderous bass

Beat-Driven Light Show – Light up the party with pulsing colors

15 Hours Playtime – Play seamless music from morning till night

Dustproof – Featured by rubber oil material, prevent fingerprints and dust effectively

Bluetooth 4.2 Technology – provide faster Bluetooth connection from up to 66 feet away

Unrivaled Sound Quality

Advanced DSP Technology ensures the accuracy of sound reproduction with zero distortion at any volume. Positioned upwards at a 10°angle, it also improves a wider sound-stage when in use.

Party Louder and Harder

Enhance every beat and give your party that extra boost. The dual passive radiators deliver powerful low-frequency sound with enhanced low-end tones.

Wireless Stereo Pairing

Effortlessly pair two SoundBox Pros+ to a single device for double the volume.Create separate left and right channels in stereo mode for a widened sound-stage.

Speaker Lights

Built-in flashing speaker lights accurately sync to the beat of your music to create more excitement and feeling with everything you listen to.

Mixed-Color Lights

Light up the party with mixed-color flashing lights. Choose the different modes (Pure, Cold, and Warm) to suit your mood.

IPX5 Waterproof

IPX5-rated waterproof effectively prevents water from entering in all directions. Perfect for beach, poolside party, and outdoor activities.

Sound Driver

2*6W High-Performance Drivers

2*8W High-Performance Drivers

2*10W High-Performance Drivers

2*12W High-Performance Drivers

32W High-Performance Drivers

Waterproof

IPX4

IPX4

IPX5

IPX5

IPX4

Bluetooth Verision

Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR

Feature

Touch Control

Touch Control &Stereo Paring & Active Bass & Light Show

Stereo Paring & Active Bass & Light Show

Stereo Paring & Booming Bass & Mixed Colors Lights

Enhanced Bass

Playtime (50% Volume)

20 Hours

20 Hours (No Light)

20 Hours ( No Light & No Extra Bass)

15 Hours ( No Light & No Extra Bass)

10 Hours

Size

6.6 x 2.9 x 2.7 inches

7.7 x 2.9 x 3 inches

7.7 x 2.9 x 3 inches

8.9 x 3.3 x 3.5 inches

11.8 x 2.6 x 5.2 inchess

Weight

1.23 pounds

1.4 pounds

1.4 pounds

1.78 pounds

3.46 pounds

Overwhelming Bass: Make the bass richer and volume louder via the single press of a button. Fills your room with impressive, overwhelming sound.

Wireless Stereo Pairing: Connect 2 SoundBox Pro+ speakers via a single device for stereo sound and double the volume.

Beat-Driven Party Lights: The mixing colored flashing lights that sync to the beat including line lights and a speaker light to create a pulsing light show for any song.

Extended playtime: Built-in a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, play seamless music up to 15 hours at 50% volume without light.(battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions)