Bluetooth Speakers, BassPal IPX7 Waterproof Portable Wireless Shower Speaker with LED Display, FM Radio, Suction Cup, Light Show, TWS, Loud Stereo Sound for Pool Beach Home Party Travel Outdoors



Price: $32.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 02:40:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The LED digital screen display shows time, how much battery life is left and what mode it is.

How do you get FM tuner to stop on a station?

You can long press the “play” button to get it to go through channels, quick click to stop on the radio channel that you want it to stop on,

if you press through the “volume” buttons it displays a different number and changes stations.

How to set the time ?

In Bluetooth mode, long pressing the “play” button, the display will flash hours first.

By using the “volume” button to adjust hour, then one-press “play” button again to lock hour. Same way to adjust minutes.

When the speaker is turned off, no clock display.

Bluetooth Speaker Specifications

Frequency Response: 120Hz-22 KHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Operating Distance: Up to 66 ft

Battery Capacity: 730mAh

Power Rating: 8W

Charging Voltage: DC 5V

Microphone: Built-in

Charging Time: Approx.2 Hours

Playback Time: Up to 8 Hours

Housing Material: ABS+Silicone

Key Features of BassPal IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker



LED display allows you check time and battery in Bluetooth mode

Hi-Fi loud stereo sound, 8W high-performance drivers

IPX7 Waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, scratchproof

Built-in microphone for hands-free speakerphone call

FM radio and LED mood light

Removable strong suction cup

730mAh battery for up to 8 hours of playtime

Why Choose BassPal?

All Our Products are Produced under Strict Quality Inspection

Free Life-Time Technical Support

Professional After-Sales Team to Make Things Right within 24hrs

High Quality Music On-the-Go



-Ultra-portable speaker easy to be put into the backpack, hang on the handle of the bicycle or mounted on the frame, enjoy crystal clear music while hiking, camping, picnicking, fishing, on the beach, by the swimming pool, in the shower, at home, dormitories or in your office, Anywhere!

-Without worrying that water, sand or dust could do any damage to your speaker. It is suited for every type of adventure and lifestyle.

IPX7 Waterproof for Pool Party



-IPX7-rated protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. F013 Pro even withstands being submerged in up to 3ft (1 m) of water up to 30 minutes. It means you can enjoy a strong pool party that’s not afraid of splashes or bad weather!

-Ensure safe use in the bathroom shower, in the rain, by the pool or on a boat.

Modern, Stylish and Sturdy



-With aqua blue body, innovative design and intriguing 7-color combination mixed with the LED lights for the mood makes this product unique. A halo of LEDs reacts and phases in time with the beat will crash the party or dancing, choose your favorite light color or let it scroll through all 7 colors to create a romantic atmosphere.

-ABS+silicone material protect the wireless speakers from years of wear and tear will give you peace of mind.

Wireless Stereo Pairing



-TWS technology enables you to pair two speakers via a single device form left and right channel output respectively, then audio can be played in sync on two speakers for true double enhanced stereo sound. Each Bluetooth speaker for iPhone can also be used separately.

-After 10 minutes without any operation since you powered on, the product will shut down automatically.

Beat-driven light show: Watching a halo of LED phase, pulse and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive vivid audiovisual experience. The Bluetooth party speaker boasts seven romantic colors and you can lock one color or let it scroll away to elevate the atmosphere of any event, especially beautiful at night.

IPX7 fully waterproof: IPX7 waterproof technology offers impermeable protection, even can be submersed in 3 feet of water up to 30 minutes, the removable suction cup design makes Bluetooth shower speaker can floating on the water or stick to your bathroom wall, mirror, pool deck, kitchen counter or whatever slick surface.

TWS 3D Stereo Sound: True wireless stereo technology support two wireless speakers play music synchronously through a Bluetooth connection, form left and right channel stereoscopic meat for meat music, 360° surround high definition sound without any noticeable distortion even at maximum volume crash the dancing, meeting your indoor outdoor carnival requirement.

Ultra portable speaker/radio: This portable outdoor speaker with latest Bluetooth 5.0 provides faster stable pairing and fits in the palm of your hand, hang to your bag or bike via lanyard, insert antenna may enhances radio signal, built-in microphone will not miss important calls!