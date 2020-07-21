Bluetooth Speaker, Monster Superstar S310 Portable Bluetooth Speakers 5.0 with TWS Pairing Deliver Rich Bass, Dynamic Stereo Sound, Built-in Mic, Wireless Speakers for Home or Outdoor Use, Black



Product Description

monster

Always Lead, Never Follows.

Monster’s 1979-2020

Monster has been leading the way with innovation in Headphones, Speakers, HDMI Cables, and Power Solutions for nearly four decades.

Monster has now moved beyond the status quo, trailblazing with even higher-performance headphones and speakers starring Pure Monster Sound, which Noel personally designs and tunes himself.

Why?

Creativity

Innovation

Because the Music Matters

Why Choose MONSTER Bluetooth Speakers



Monster is the First-class manufacturer of premium headphones and advanced connectivity solutions for high-performance home entertainment, audio, home theater, computer and gaming, as well as a leading innovator in the field of mobile accessories and professional audio.

The company was founded by Head Monster Noel Lee more than 40 years ago with a commitment to creating products that literally “make music sound better” and it has continued to expand and diversify ever since.

Pure Monster Sound

TWS Function

Bluetooth 5.0

Play for More Than 20 Hours

Built-In Microphone

IPX5 Water Resistance

Support Wireless / TF Card Mode.

Ultra-Portable

Strap installed design makes the speaker convenient for carrying in the backpack or mounting in the bicycle. Take the lightweight bluetooth speaker goes anywhere.

Plays for 20 hours

Built-in rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, let you enjoy up to 20 hours of play time. Kepp the music going longer and louder with Pure Monster Sound.

what’s in the Box?

Monster Superstar S310 Bluetooth Speaker

Micro USB Cable (Charging only)

Quick Start Guide

Quality service!

【Bluetooth Speaker】- Want twice the speaker power? Connect two Monster S310 portable Bluetooth speakers together to create discrete left and right channels with a combined 32 watts of audio performance.

【Bluetooth Wireless Speaker】- Keep the music pumping from day to night. built-in 4000mAh powerful lithium ion battery guarantees up to 20 hours of continuous use!

【Speakers】- The Monster S310 portable Bluetooth Speaker can be paired wirelessly to virtually any Bluetooth Equipped Device.

【What you get】- Want to enjoy pool parties? Lounging on the beach? Enjoy music in the shower? Definitely! The Monster S310 Portable Bluetooth Speaker was engineered to be water & splash Resistant and is a great speaker for indoor and outdoor fun.