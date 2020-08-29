Bluetooth Speaker, MIFA F10 Portable Speaker with Enhanced 3D Stereo Bass Sound, IP56 Dustproof Waterproof, 10-Hour Playtime, Built-in Mic, Micro SD Card Slot, USB Audio Input



Price: $24.99 - $18.99

(as of Aug 29,2020 20:40:07 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Get Live Music in Your Palm



About MIFA

As a 10-year designer and manufacturer of audio products, MIFA has established a worldwide offline distribution system. Our professional R&D team is always focusing on developing the most cutting-edge audio technology. Meanwhile, the specialized sales team keeps providing premium customer experience at a competitive cost.

MIFA F10 Bluetooth Speaker is small-sized and light-weighted that you can put it in the pocket of your jacket or hang it from your backpack. It will be a nice companion when you take outdoor activities like running, climbing, hiking, cycling, camping or kayaking.

Superior Sound Quality



The mini speaker is designed with top-level DSP 3D sound stereo chip and Class-G double charge pump audio power amplifier to break through the limitation of the box size.

To strengthen the speaker power, it uses breakthrough vortex modeling design. As a result, the volume is enhanced by 100% compared with ordinary speaker and the ductility is increased by 50%.

It also adjusts the low, medium and high transmission gain dynamically and suppresses the distortion to ensure enhanced clarity and fidelity.

The improved sound will surely bring you a comfortable listening experience.

User-Friendly Design



Powered by a built-in 900 mAh rechargeable lithium polymer battery, this outdoor speaker offers up to 10 hours of continuous playtime on a full charge.

Our advanced technology makes the micro-USB slot as an audio input as well. Connect the speaker with your non-Bluetooth devices via the included USB cable and then enjoy more.

The built-in microphone enables you to answer calls hands-freely. It’s awesome when you need to bring more friends or colleagues into the conversation.

Thanks to the IP56 dust-proof and water-resistant design*, you can use it in the shower or take it outside without worrying about the rain or spills anymore.

Supports up to 32 GB Micro-SD card, the wireless speaker allows you to enjoy the music without a phone from the garden to the beach, from the sunny morning to the rainy night.

* Note: the manual suggests that do not expose it to rain or wet conditions. It is a tip about storage. So if you are going to store it, please keep it away from rain or wet conditions.

Product Information



Specifications

Speaker system: Mono

Battery: Built-in 900 mAh lithium polymer battery

Size: 3.8 x 3.4 x 1.4 inches

Weight: 5.9 oz

Technical Details

Loudspeaker: 1.5 inches speaker unit

Frequency Response: 80Hz–18KHz

Bluetooth Version: 4.0 + EDR

Output: 3W

In The Box

1 x Bluetooth Speaker

1 x Aluminium Alloy Hook

1 x Micro USB Cable (for charging or audio input)

1 x User Manual

More Details



How to use a Micro-SD card

If you insert the SD card when the speaker is on, there will be a sound of Ding and it will play the music stored on the SD card.

If you insert the SD card when the speaker is off, after powering on, please select the Micro-SD card playing mode by double pressing the power button.

Playing modes switch in turns as followed: Bluetooth mode / Micro SD card mode / USB sound card mode.

How to connect it with your computer to play music

Connect the speaker to your computer via a USB cable (included).

Double press the power button and then you will hear the sound from your computer.

Notice

If the keyboard of your phone does not work after pairing with the speaker, please turn off the physical keyboard in your phone’s settings. Some phones’ system will show up two keyboards when connecting with a Bluetooth device.

IP56 Dust-proof & Water-resistant: Aluminum alloy metal housing with silicone ensures shock-proof; can be used in the shower or for outdoor activities under harsh environment

Long Battery Life: Built-in 900 mAh rechargeable Lithium Polymer battery allows for up to 10 hours of playtime at 75% volume; recharge in just 3 hours with the included premium Micro USB cable

Ultra Portable: Mini-sized for take-anywhere convenience; fits easily into any pocket or handbag; offers a detachable alloy metal loop hook for outdoor adventures like camping, hiking or biking; 3.8 x 3.4 x 1.4 inches; 5.9 oz

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology: Easy to pair with iPhone, iPad, laptop and any other Bluetooth-enabled device; instantly reconnects to the last-used device automatically from up to 33 feet away; also supports connecting with non-Bluetooth devices via a USB cable and up to 32 GB Micro SD Card; built-in microphone lets you take calls hands-freely