Bluetooth Speaker, LENRUE Wireless Portable Speaker with IPX7 Waterproof, Rich Bass, 14W HD Sound, Built in Mic for Shower, Party, BBQ, Home, Travel

The True Sound Deliverer

LENRUE is the Consumer Electronics Accessories Brand for Daily Life.

Every product from LENRUE was created with one consistent mission, we work passionately to create products with simplicity and usability.

LENRUE A15 Portable Bluetooth Speaker



Super Cost-Effective & Superb Music Experience

Warm Notes:

Please refer to the manual and connect Bluetooth after charging full power.

If the product can not be used, please let us know in time, we will solve it within 1 work day.

Powerful 14W Loud Sound Volume

Astonishing Full Bodied Bass+ Effect

Enchanced IPX7 Waterproof Dustproof

Stylish Matte Finish and Ergonomic Design

Crystal Clear Sound & DSP Technology

Latest Efficient Connectivity

LENRUE A15 waterproof bluetooth speaker use the latest Bluetooth 5.0 provides greater wireless range, crystal-clear audio is transmitted incessantly and faster Bluetooth connection, connects easily with the Alexa, Echo Dot, iPhone Samsung, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth device.

Advanced Bass+ Technology

Bass Mode: Get more bass when listening to rock music or other intense music, bring you immerise in the rich bass effect.

Normal Mode: Improve the clarity of the midst/highs pitch and aims to make it a superior speaker for lyrical/classical/light music.

Elegant Matte Design

LENRUE A15’s matte finish let it look elegant and touch softer.

Curved edge is adopted with Ergonomic shape so it is comfortable when carrying on it.

Stunning iron front cover and sparking luster surface let your speaker become the star in outdoor. Get it to perfectly complement your home ans style.

IPX7 Waterproof & Dustproof

Perfect for Waterside:

LENRUE A15 outdoor speaker is equipped with IPX7 waterproof level. Protect the wireless speaker from dust, sand and splash water.

Use LENRUE A15 portable speakers with confidence in swimming pools, lakes, beaches, Kayaking and boating.

Enjoy Your Happiness

LENRUE A15 speaker offers excellent stereo sound and powerful bass thanks to the two full-range drivers.

Built-in Mircophone provides with hands-free calls.

100ft Stable bluetooth connection release your hands. Enjoy the music whenever.

14W Powerful Sound Volume

Loud Volume is suitable for multiple occasions.

Portable Lanyard Design for music on the go, you can put the portable speaker on your backpack or bike by lanyard, you can enjoy your music time when party, BBQ, traveling, hiking, camping, climbing and etc,

LENRUE Bluetooth speaker will always be with you.

Advanced Bass+ Technology – Press the Bass+ button on the portable speaker, which can help you feel the realism and intensity of the rock music or other intense music. Make your music sing with solid lows at any volume.

IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – LENRUE A15 shower speaker has designed and provided fully waterproof of highest protection degree of IPX7, and also dust proof, Mud proof, rainproof, snow proof. Great for pool, shower, beach, party, hiking, BBQ, kayak etc.

Incredible Bluetooth V5.0 Technology – LENRUE A15 Bluetooth Speakers use advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 5.0 provides greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection, connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6/7/8, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPad, Samsung S9/S10/S10+, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices.

What You Get – 1 x LENRUE IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, 1 x 3.5mm Audio Cable, 1x Micro USB Charging Cable, 1 x User Manual, Hassle-free 12 months & 7×24 hours after-sale service, if you have any problem, feel free to contact us.