Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with 80 Hrs Playtime, OneOdio Wired Gaming Stereo Headsets with Boom Mic for PS4, Xbox one, PC, Wireless Headset for Phones, Laptop, Office – Studio Wireless(Y80B) (Red)



Price: $45.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 04:04:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The patented anti-off jack. You need not worry about the audio cable being easily pulled out of the headset. It well helps avoid poor contact or loose jack. Boom Mic CAN ONLY be used in WIRED MODE.

Equipped with 2m cable that has a volume control, mute button and boom mic, it will be upgraded to a professional headset for gaming, business, Skype, broadcast, etc.

Ideal for communication and gaming featuring enhanced voice clarity and background noise reduction, the professional boom microphone, will bring you a better user experience.

Volume control button on the headphones, provide another solution for easily adjust music.Provide a better bluetooth using experience.

Hassle-free wireless connections, but without compromising sound quality. Better listening experience.

OneOdio Studio Wireless(Y80B) is a flexible headphone that can be adjusted to fit any size of the head. And it can be folded and put into the designed pouch when moved.

Connectivity Technology

Wired & Wireless(80hr)

Wired & Wireless(80hr)

Wired

Wired & Wireless(50hr)

Wired

Wired

Play time

80 Hrs & Wired operation

80 Hrs & Wired operation

N/A (wired operation only)

50 Hrs & Wired operation

N/A (wired operation only)

N/A (wired operation only)

Feature

Wired for gaming/chatting/business, wireless for daily Use/personal listening

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Gaming, chatting, business, Gaming, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Microphone

Line-in boom mic

Built In+line-in

Line-in

Built In

Line-in

Line-in boom mic

Driver/Sensitivity/Impedance

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

40mm/110±3dB/32ohms

40mm/110±3dB/32ohms

40mm/110±3dB/32ohms

Earmuffs

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Shareport Function

X

X

Daisy-Chain

Daisy-Chain

Daisy-Chain

Daisy-Chain

Run & Hear 2 Different Devices Simultaneously

X

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Detachable Cables Included

1) 3.5mm to 3.5mm Cable w/ Boom Mic, Mute Button & Volume Control. 2) Dual 3.5mm “Y” Extension Cable. 3) Micro USB Charging Cable

1) 3.5mm to 3.5mm 4ft Cable with Mic. 2) USB Charging Cable

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Red Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm Black 4ft Cable with Mic.

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm 4ft Cable

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Red Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm Black 4ft Cable with Mic.

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm 4ft Cable w/ Boom Mic. 3) Dual 3.5mm “Y” Extension Cable

Application

Wired for gaming/chatting/business, wireless for daily Use/personal listening

Wireless+wired for phones call, personal listening, chatting

Wired for studio, mixing, recording, produce, personal listening

Wireless+wired for phones call, personal listening, chatting

Wired for studio, mixing, recording, produce, personal listening

Wired for gaming/chatting/business, wireless for daily Use/personal listening

What contains in the package:

1*Studio headphones

1*2m audio cable with boom mic&volume control

1* Dual 3.5mm “Y” extended cable

1* Micro USB charging cable

1*User manual

1*Portable bag

Wireless for daily use, wired for gaming/chatting

Discover sound quality that brings out the best in your music-including subtle details. When you switch to wired mode, plug in a 3.5mm cable with boom mic and one-click mute, you will immerse the world of games or chat with your customers and family joyfully.

Custom audio cable with boom mic & volume control

Take full control of your gaming experience with the OneOdio Headset. You’ll level up with confidence as you traverse the virtual landscape. Whether you’re role playing from the couch or captaining a team from your high-tech gaming station, you’ll enjoy easy communication and exciting in-game sound effects at their best.

Specifications：

Model name: Studio Wireless(Y80B)

Bluetooth Protocols: HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP

Diameter driver unit: 50mm

Magnet Type: Neodymium

Impedance：32Ω

Sensitivity：110±3dB

Playtime: ≥30H

Charging Time：≈3H

Stand-by Time：≥500H

Effective transmission range：≥10m

Wireless for music, only wired for gaming -The boom mic can ONLY be used in WIRED mode, great for gaming/meeting with the provided audio cable. Wireless mode: A built-in battery provides up to 80 hrs playtime in a single charge.

50 mm driver speaker-Enjoy superb balanced sound and supreme comfort. Large 50 millimeter speaker unit drivers combined with neodymium magnets provides stereo sound, powerful bass, clear vocal, and crisp high tones form perfect balanced sound.

Maximum comfort & space saving-Over ear ergonomic designed memory ensure long lasting comfort. The foldable Headband is not only designed for saving your desk space but for carrying in the provided carrying bag.

Works With: iPad, iPod, iPhone, Android and many other audio devices. Compatible with all devices have 3.5mm audio jack, like smartphone, laptop, PC, PS4, Xbox One, etc