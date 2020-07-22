Bluetooth Headphones,Tuinyo Wireless Headphones Over Ear with Microphone, Foldable & Lightweight Stereo Wireless Headset for Travel Work TV PC Cellphone- Rose Gold



Price: $27.99 - $23.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 09:12:14 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a fast and stable device connection and music streaming. Wireless Bluetooth headphones over ear support various Bluetooth enabled devices.

Universal Compatibility

Tuinyo Bluetooth Headphones are compatible with all Bluetooth enabled device like iPhone, Huawei, Samsung, Tablet, Laptop, ipad, TV, MacBook and more. NOTE: You need a separate Bluetooth Transmitter when connecting the headphones with TV or PC without built-in Bluetooth.

Wonderful Gift Choice for Everyone

Just keep our wireless headphones Bluetooth for leisure times, on travel or when you’re working or studying. The headphones in stylish rose gold color are especially popular with teenage girls and women.

Premium Comfort

The soft memory foam earmuffs and adjustable padded headband allow you to find the perfect fit and our bluetooth headphones wireless ensure a long lasting wearing comfort.

TF or SD Card MP3 Mode / FM Radio

The Bluetooth headphones own various extended functions, like built-in FM radio and the MP3 mode that allows the headphones to be loaded with MP3 music files when inserted with TF/Micro SD card, you can enjoy the music directly on the headphones.

Wireless & Wired Mode Available

The wireless headset comes with built-in microphone and control buttons on the frame to provide you with greatly convenient hands-free calling. Once the headphones have run out of power, you can easily switch to the wired mode and plug the audio cable into the headphone jack, and enjoy unlimited access to immersive music feast at any moment.

Seamless Bluetooth Connection: Tuinyo Wireless Headphones are compatible with all Bluetooth or 3.5mm plug cable enabled devices such as iPhones, Smart android phones, TV, iPad, iPod, Nexus, Amazon Alexa, MP3/4 Player, Computer, MacBook and other Bluetooth devices. Just slide the on/off button and the headphones will be in ready to pair mode. It is built to provide a quick and stable Bluetooth connection and to enable hands-free communication through our special noise reduction technology.

Built for Comfort: The super soft memory-protein foam leather earmuff is designed to mimic human skin texture, ensuring lasting comfort and excellent durability. The foldable and stretchable design allows you to find the perfect fit without constraint. It also come with a protective Premium Case to reduce wear and tear. Tuinyo is the best Choice for Travel, Sport and Every day use by people from all ages.

Amazing Stereo Hi-Fi Sound: Tuinyo High Definition Stereo Headphones provide superb music and voice clarity. It is also compatible for playstation, xbox, PC gaming, music or TV with rich low frequency and clear treble. It is ideal for audio lovers and gamers. Get started and become completely immersed in the music world!

Long Battery Life & Dual Mode: Tuinyo Headphones are Rechargeable. 450mAh battery, 14 hours of music time, 2.5 hours Fast Charging. You have the freedom to switch between wired mode or wireless mode without interruption. You do not need to worry about power shortage problem for the long travel. You are covered with 24 Months Tuinyo warranty and 100% Customer satisfaction in addition to 24/7 Customer Support service.