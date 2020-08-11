Bluetooth Headphones Non Ear Plug, New True Wireless Earbuds Noise Cancelling Handsfree Headset Ear-Hook Wireless Headphones with Microphone for iPhone and Android Smart Phones(Navy Blue)



1.Abandon the traditional headphone design,Dual Ear Sensor Non Ear-Plug hanging ear design,Say goodbye to the swelling caused by earplugs. Our wireless headphones use the latest Non-In-Ear technology, it will be painless to wear in long time use.

2.Binaural Headphone can be paired with single or dual pair connect, you can enjoy HiFi stereo alone by single or dual headphone.

3. Please note: This is not bone conduction earphone.

4. If any question please contact us at any time.

Specification:

Wireless version: : V5.0 EDR

Transmission frequency : 2.4GHz (2.402-2.480GHz)

Transmission distance: 10M

Speaker sensitivity: 120±5dB

Frequency response : 20-20kHz

Standby time : about 200 h

Play time: about 10h

Charging time : about 1.5h

Net weight: 10g*2

Frequently Asked Question

1. How to change language?

1) Enter Pairing mode: Long (Keep) press MFB button(about 3 seconds) till (pass by blue light flash three times with voice “power on”) till the blue light and red light flashing alternatively and hearing voice “paring”.

2)Then double click MFB button and you will hear the voice “English”(please make sure at this time the headphone still didn’t connected to the headphone)

2.If you want to pair 2 headphone at the same time , here are the steps:

a, make your phone connect one of the headphone first.

b, power on another headphone then two headphones will pairing automatically.

Package include:

2x Wireless headset

1xUSB charging cable

1x manual

★ SPEAKER UNIT IS EXTERNAL – Loudspeaker close to the ear but it is not inside the ear, will not plug block the ear canal. Listening to the surrounding environment during a call or music, Safer on the road or in some scenes and more portable for business, work.

★ COMES WITH TWO DETACHABLE EAR TIPS – Suitable for the left and right ears, the ear tips make the earhook wireless headphones sound more concentrated. Especially in a noisy place, you must wear ear tips to make your music and calls clear.

★ LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN – 0.35OZ weight, very light, no pressure or pain feeling in long time use. Ear hook designing and ergonomic design, wireless headphone affixed to the ear, suit for all peoples, do not fall when running or driving.

★ EASY TO CONNECT – 1) Enter Pairing mode: Long (Keep) press MFB button(about 3 seconds) till (pass by blue light flash three times with voice “power on”) till the blue light and red light flashing alternatively and hearing voice “paring”. 2) Find the device name “F88-TWS” on your phone and click it, after success, you will hear the voice “connected”