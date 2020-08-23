Bluetooth Headphones, LETSCOM Wireless Earbuds V5.0 IPX7 Waterproof Noise Cancelling Headsets, Richer Bass & HiFi Stereo Sports Earphones 8 Hours Playtime Running Headphones with Travel Case



Description:

Technical Specifications:

Model: U8I

Waterproof rate: IPX7

Operating Range: Up to 33 feet/10 meters (No obstacle between)

Standby time: 250 hrs

Charging time: 1-2 Hours via Micro-USB cable

Talk/Playing time: about 6-8 hrs

Battery Capacity: 100mAh/3.7V, Rechargeable Lithium-Ion

Earphone Type: In Ear / Ear Hook

BT Standard: V5.0

Microphone: Built-in

Noise Reduction: CVC6.0 Digital Noise Canceling Technology

Sweat & Water-Proof: Waterproof nano-coating protects the headphones during workout; rain, sweat, or shine, these IPX7 waterproof headphones push you further and handle tough training

Easy Control: Play and pause music, adjust the volume, skip tracks, answer/end calls, and activate Siri or Virtual Assistant with one-button control on the headphones

Longer Listening: One charge gives you up to 8 hours playtime so you can listen longer between charges

Comfortable and Discreet: Portable and ultra-lightweight, these discreet Bluetooth headphones stay put during active use and take you comfortably from one place to the next