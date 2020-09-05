Bluetooth Headphones, Doltech Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband Wireless Headphones Noise Cancelling Headset with Carrying Case, Retractable Earbuds Stereo Earphones with Mic (Black)



Price: $28.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 19:56:09 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

Faster and more stable wireless connection from the advanced Bluetooth 5.0. The Neckband Wireless Headphones work with various Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Android / iOS smartphones, tablets and computers. 33ft/10m wireless range brings more wireless freedom.

Flexible Neckband & Retractable Earbuds

Flexible silicon neckband headphones fits well for different necks,weighs only 1.4 oz.The auto retractable earbuds allow you to pull the earbuds to the length you want.Retractable wire management keeps you away from wire mass.The earbuds wire is designed with high quality and be retract more than 5000 times.

Easy To Control

You can control all functions of music and calls easily via the buttons on the headset, answer/end calls, play/pause/skip songs and adjust volume.

Long-lasting Battery Life

Up to 15 hours of music time or 500 hours’ standby time after a full charge in 2 hours. You can enjoy 2 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge when the battery is low. A small battery Indicator lets you know the battery level at any time.

CVC6.0 Noise Cancellation

Advanced CVC6.0 noise cancellation help to get rid of environmental noises and have clearer and more stable calls during phone calls.

Wide Compatibility

Doltech HWS-990 headset is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as smartphones, tablets, kindle, laptop, etc. It can connect to all your devices via Bluetooth, letting you enjoy a wireless life.

【Retractable Earbuds & Easy Carrying】: Auto retractable earbuds allows you to pull the retractable wire to the length you want and press the retract button can store the earbuds wire automatically. No more worry about tangling or messy. Unique high-end protective carrying bag for your easy carrying.Protects the Bluetooth headset from damaging and losing, very convenient and safe.

【Ergonomic Neckband & Sweatproof Design】: Ergonomic neckband design allow you to wear the headphones on your neck more comfortably and decrease the pressure of your ears. The neckband headphones is sweatproof,you can use it for outdoor sports exercise, such as running, jogging, walking and etc. Enjoying music when doing sports will be a extremely experience.

【Long Battery Life】: The powerful rechargeable battery provides up to more than 15 hours music time, 18 hours talking time, 500 hours standby time with a single charge, great for all day outdoor sports exercise and indoor entertainment. When the headphones connected with your bluetooth device, you can see the status of the battery in your device.

【Vibration Reminder】: When a phone comes, the neckband bluetooth headphones will remind you with vibration and you will not miss any call even you are in a noisy environment, really sets you hands free, provides your wonderful handsfree experience.Package:1xBluetooth Headphones,3x Ear Tips(S,M,L),1xCharging Cable,1xUser Manual,1xCarrying Bag.