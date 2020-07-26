Bluetooth Headphones, BEARTWO Upgraded Foldable Wireless Neckband Headset with Retractable Earbuds, Noise Cancelling Stereo Earphones with Mic for Workout, Running, Driving (with Carry Case)



BEARTWO Updrade Bluetooth Headphones-SX-990



Upgrade version of the SX-991 Bluetooth Headset, classical black+ fluorescent green-more

compatible with active modern lifestyle; adjust the function key position to the outside

neckband surface, more convenient for using.

BEARTWO Foldable Retractable Earbuds with Long-lasting Battery Power



Neckband & Retractable Earbuds

The Bluetooth Headphones Speaker 2 in 1 with fodable design to make convenience with carrying.The auto retractable earbuds allow you to pull the earbuds to the length you want and the earbuds wire can be pulled up to 28cm(11cm) .

Super Longer Battery Time

The Bluetooth headphones can provide 18 hours talking time and 16 hours music time helps you enjoy fantastic music for all day continuously during travel and sports

Connect Two Divices

The bluetooth headphones can connect with 2 bluetooth device at the same time. Support iphone, ipad, Samsung or other bluetooth enabled devices. Sweatproof and more lightweight than other headphones, good for outdoor sports.

Vibration and Voice Prompt

Bluetooth earbuds can vibrate independently when a phone call comes in and avoid missing incoming calls even in a noisy environment. These wireless bluetooth headphones also support Siri, just need to double click + pick a call.

Featured HD & Bass+ Sound

Latest Bluetooth technology and CVC noise cancellation Built-in mic for stereo sound and superb bass sound, makes calls clear and stable. You will love the awesome sound of these Bluetooth headphones and they are exactly what you are looking for.

Sweatproof Wireless Headphones

The neckband headphones is sweatproof, soft silicone material makes the headphones very comfortable to wear, you can use it for outdoor sports exercise, such as running, jogging, walking and etc. Enjoying music when doing sports will be a extremely experience.

FAQ



For better using experience, we have concluded some frequent customers questions below, please kindly take them for reference if you have any issue while using this headphones.

Q:How to change the volume or skip songs? ———A: During the playing or call , long press volume”+” or “-” to change the volume level; during the playing, single press the volume”+” or “-” to skip songs.

Q: Why does the headset model never show on the phone?———A: Please try to reboot the headset to repair. (Long press the MFB while charging until the blue light flashes 3 times.),

and then clear up your bluetooth device of your phone, the last connect it again.

Q: How to activate siri?———A: Open siri interface, then double click the vol”+”.

Q: How to switch the language with this bluetooth headphone?———A: Pressing the “+“ ”-” two buttons simultaneously in the power-on state will broadcast the language switch.

Q: How to pair the bluetooth headphones with 2 mobile phones?

A: 1, After pairing the 1st device, turn off its bluetooth;

2, Reboot the headphones, and connect to the 2nd device;

3, After the 2nd device connect successfully, turn on the 1st device’s bluetooth and click #SX-990# to connect.

>>Check the product instruction at “product package” section step by step show you how to do this.

Any other questions pls kindly let us know.

【Call Vibration & Top Sound Quality】-Vibration and voice prompt-when the call is coming, the Bluetooth headset will be with vibration. Will never miss any phone call even you are doing exercise or in noisy place. Latest Bluetooth technology and CVC noise cancellation Built-in mic for stereo sound and superb bass sound, makes calls clear and stable. You will love the awesome sound of these Bluetooth headphones and they are exactly what you are looking for.

【More & Longer Enjoyment】BEARTWO Bluetooth headphones can provide 18 hours talking time and 16 hours music time helps you enjoy fantastic music for all day continuously during travel and sports. The earphones is easy to use even if these are your first pair of Bluetooth headphones or a gift, they are very easy to setup and they quickly pair with your smart phones and tablets.

【Ergonomic Neckband & Retractable Earbuds】Ergonomic neckband design, you can wear the headphones on your neck comfort. Retractable Earbuds- a unique design for cable management, no more tangled wire obsession allows you to pull the retractable wire to the length you want and retract when not use. Perfect for long time wearing no matter in outdoor activities or in office.

【What You Get】BEARTWO offer 24-month product worry-free to make this a zero-risk purchase (If the Amazon return window is closed, please contact our customer service directly) and LIFETIME friendly 7×24 hrs customer service. PACKAGE: 1*BEARTWO Bluetooth Headphones, 1*Micro USB charging cable, 1*Carrying Case, 3*Ear Tips, 1*User Guide.