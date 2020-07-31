Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 TWS Stereo Wireless Earbuds Microphone Web Meeting Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control Wireless Earphones with Charging Case Headset (White)



Bluetooth 5.0 Support

Latest BT-5.0 tech Stands for Low latency and High Definition Audio Sound. Suited for any genre of music with its transparent and natural sound signature.

Automatically March

After first connection successfully, the earbuds will auto-connect with cellphone when you open the box. And icon to check the battery of the earbuds and box in the cellphone.

Long Battery Life

Continuous music playback for 4 hours per charge and with the help of the charging box you will get continuous music playback for up to 30 hours, and even if this is not enough for you, fully charge inside the charging box just 1 hour.

Ergonomic Design

Feature an ergonomic design and provide great fit, the earplugs sits firmly into the ears, they are very light in weight, just 4.5g, which makes the fit even better and comfortable for longer listening sessions.

Multi-Function Touch Control

Both the earpieces are equipped with touch sensors control, simply perform different functions by one tap like play/pause music, pickup calling, which makes it convenient to use during office time and commuting.

Handsfree phone call:

The earbuds deliver calls, your favorite podcasts and the music you love while keeping you aware of your surroundings when walking, working or working out.

