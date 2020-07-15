Bluetooth Earbuds 5.0 in-Ear Wireless Sports Headphones Stereo Sound Sweatproof Earphones with Charging Case for Work/Gym/Travel/Running



Jecoo Bluetooth earbuds provide you hassle-free listening and true wireless experience.

Product Included:

1x JECOO Wireless Earbuds

1x Earbud Charging Case

1x USB Charging Cable

1x User Manual

One-Button Operation:

Play/Pause – short press either one of button

Previous Track – long press the button on left earbud for 2s

Next Track – long press the button on right earbud for 2s

Answer/Hang up a phone call –Single click the multi-function button.

Reject a Phone Call -Long press either of multi-function button for 2 seconds.

Double press either one of button to activate voice assistant (Siri).

NOTE: Please remove the plastic films on charging points of both earbuds and get them fully charged before first use.

How to pair both earbuds simultaneously? Please reset the earbuds following the steps below:

– Forget the “T16S” device from your bluetooth on your phone.

– Take out two earbuds from the charging box and long press the Multifunction Buttons of both earbud for 15 seconds until the orange and white lights flash for 1 second to turn them off.

– Turn on the earbuds again: After 2 seconds, press Multifunction Buttons of both earbuds. When indicator lights flash orange and white alternately, the earbuds are in pairing mode (last for maximum 180s).

-Turn on Bluetooth and connect the earbuds to your phone.

【Long Battery Life】: Support 3-4 hours continuous playtime on a single charge. The mini portable charging case can fully recharge the wireless earbuds additional 4-5 times. Total playtime up to 20 hours.

【Impressive Sound Quality】: These true wireless earbuds are built-in mic with Noise reduction technology, reduces ambient noise and produce crystal crisp treble sound, great for listening music, audio book, radio broadcast and phone calls.

【IPX5 Water Resistant Protection】: With efficient IPX5 sweatproof protection, the earbuds resists sweat corrosion and makes the wireless earbuds work properly during sweaty workout.

