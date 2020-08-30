Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case in-Ear Built-in Mic Long Battery Life Premium Sound Touch Control TWS Stereo Headphones USB-C IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds Headsets



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 30,2020 01:01:33 UTC – Details)



ON SALE !!!

Use Both Earbuds:

1. Take out both earbuds at the same time, they will auto power on and pair with each other(left flashes red and blue alternately, right slowly flashes blue light, which means 2 earbuds paired together).

2. Switch on the Bluetooth on your devices, search “A1L” and connect.

3. Put the wireless earbuds back in the case, they will auto power off and charge(red light is on).

Use One Earbud Independently:

Left earbud: just take out the left earbud and wait it flashing blue and red, then search “A1L” to connect.

Right earbud: just take out the right earbud, manually power off(press for about 10s), then manually power on again(press for about 5s) and wait it flashing blue and red, then search “A1R” to connect.

Specifications:

Product Model: A1

Input Voltage: DC5V

Bluetooth Chip: 5.0

Wireless Range: ≥50 feet

Battery Capacity: earbuds 50mAh, charging case 400mAh

Playtime: 4-6 hours

Charging Time: 1.5 hours for the case, 1 hour for the earbud

Charging Port: Type-C

Speaker: 6mm * 2 HIFI Stereo

Impedance: 16Ω

Frequency: 20HZ-20KHZ

Features: touch control, wireless, technical blue light

Unique Features:

1. Portable aluminum tube charging case.

2. Breathable ice-blue LED ring light.

3. USB C charging port, fast charging.

4. Power display on the charging case.

5. Long battery life, 4-6 hours playtime on a single charge, the case can charge both earbuds for 4 times.

6. Binaural mode and monaural mode.

7. IPX7 waterproof, sweat and rain resistant.

8. Hifi sound quality, bass, alto, treble are balanced, less than 0.5% distortion.

9. Ergonomic design, very comfortable for long time wearing.

10. Quality wireless bluetooth earbuds with good price.

Package Lists:

2 x Wireless Earbuds

3 x Pairs ear tips

1 x Charging Case

1 x Charging Cable

1 x User Manual

♫【Auto Power on – Pairing – Power off – Charge】- Take out both earbuds at the same time, they will auto power on and pair with each other, then switch on the bluetooth on your devices to search “A1L” and connect, put them back to the case, they will auto power off and charge (Note: the red light is on when charging, if not, please adjust them to the proper place to make sure the red light is on). Once paired successfully, they will auto connect back to the bluetooth next time.

♫【Touch Control & Comfortable Wearing】- A1 bluetooth earbuds are touch control design, no pressure on the ear during operation, very comfortable, not easy to permeate sweat and oil compared with the push-button earbuds. A1 wireless earbuds are fitted ergonomics design, perfect fit for the ear and not easy to fall off, soft eartips enable long time wearing with no pain.

♫【Portable Charging Case & Long Battery Life】- Compact metal charging case with breathable ice-blue led ring light, looks more attractive, magnetic slide open, the 4 indicator lights in the case shows the battery level. Each earbud supports 4-6 hours playtime on a single charge and the charging case can fully charge the earbuds for 4 times. The case is charged by usb-c cable, 1.5 hours fast charging.

♫【Binaural or Monaural Use & IPX7 Waterproof 】- You can use both earbuds to enjoy better stereo sound or only use one earbud alone to be aware of the surroundings. IPX7 waterproof rating makes you no worry about the sweat, water and rain. Invisible mini size is great for gym, office, workout, meeting, sleeping, running, driving, walking and so on.