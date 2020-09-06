Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Charging Box Wireless Earphones with Deep Bass, 40 Hours Playtime, TWS Stereo Built-in Mic for Work/Running/Travel/Gym



Key Features

New AirPros TWS Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

– Automatic Earbud Pairing & Reconnecting

– 40 Hours Listening Time

– Quick Charge Charging Case

– Hands-Free Microphone

– Buttonless Touch Tap Controls

– IPX7 Waterproof Protection

– Bluetooth 5.0 Techology

– Ultra Light Weight

-No More Wires Tangling

This Bluetooth Headphones will forever change the way you use headphones. No wires tangling, it’s easy to storage to anywhere.

Small and Lightweight Weighs only 0.14oz (4g) and small enough, you can barely notice it while inside your ear. Start enjoy your wireless life with this new Bluetooth earphone.

Long Distance Service Almost compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices. Up to 33ft (with no barrier)service distance. Never miss the call or music when the device is not around you.

Dual Earbuds

It contain TWO pieces which can be used separately with someone sharing music or broadcast (within reasonable distance). Enjoy the stereo sound by using them both or alone.

Note

1. Please read the user manual carefully before using

2. Please re-pair it with device if earbuds have noise or sound interrupted after paired.

Package Contains

2 x Bluetooth Earbuds (Right&Left)

1 x USB Charging Cable

1 x Charging Case

1 x User Manual

【HIGH FIDELITY SOUND】True wireless earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and HD rendering technology produce truly natural, authentic sound and powerful bass performance sound no matter in calls or in music time, great Hi-Fi music and clear microphone phone calls no matter where you are.Enjoy your music everywhere even in a loud environment.

【 40 HOURS LONG BATTERY】Don’t worry about low battery anymore. premium battery techonology powers Earbuds for 4-5 hours non-stop listening. And comes with a 600mAh charging case, playtime get boosted to whopping 40 hrs.

【 SMART PAIRING & TOUCH CONTROL】No need to press any buttons, just remove the headset from the Charging Case and the connection will finish through your phone. with feature of touch control technology, helps you get rid of pressing buttons and prevents the buttons hurting your ears.

【IPX7 WATERPROOF】 Featuring IPX7 waterproof rating, true wireless Earbuds are designed to be used in all weather conditions. This true wireless Bluetooth headphones with perfect waterproof structure and materials are durable enough to withstand daily water, sweat, rain and accident splashes.