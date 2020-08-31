Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, CRESOND CS1 104H Playtime IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo Headphones in-Ear Built-in Mic Headset Premium Sound with Deep Bass for Sport with 2600mAh Charging Case



QUESTION 1: Why only the left earbud has sound when receiving or answering the calls?

For the Cresond CS1 Earbud, the left earphone is the master earphone and the right one is subsidiary earphone. Therefore, when you are receiving or answering a phone call, only the left earphone will have sound. This feature allows you to hear the sound from the surrounding environment while you are driving, cycling or practicing other activities.

QUESTION 2: What is exactly about the 104H playing time and “extra 25 times recharge”?

The Earbuds can operate for 4 hours with single full charge. But with the charging case which can recharge the earbuds for 25 times. Therefore, the battery can last up to 104H playing time.

NOTE:

The waterproof effect may be reduced if the earbuds are damage or broken as a result of daily use. The playtime can be varied depends on the devices, content of audio, volume etc.【Full-automatic Pairing】Completely automatic system gives you a hassle-free Headphones experience when pairing and connecting to your devices. All you need to do, take Wireless Earbuds out from the case and put them on, and you are ready to immerse in your music world, the rest just leave to auto. CRESOND CS1 Headphones instant pairing and connection make you feel everything are effortless.【104H Playing Time With Portable Charging Case】 The ultra-high-capacity of the charging case keeps you free from the anxiety even if you far away from home. The everlasting power allows you to unceasing enjoy the music for a whole month with 3 hours of daily use and no need for charging. Headset can also be used as an alternative power bank for your smart phones or other devices.【IPX8 Waterproof】 Owing to the success in IPX8 Waterproof technology, our Bluetooth earbuds has designed and provided favorable waterproof effect which can easily resist sweat and water. The ideal Headphones prefect for gym, sport lovers and all kind of outdoor activities.【Warranty】 We offer 90-day refund without giving a reason and 18-month warranty and we are committed to be a customer-oriented seller and always place your satisfactions as our top priority. Please feel free to contact us without any hesitation if you have problem or need any help.